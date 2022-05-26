Meal Kit Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 15% Through 2026

Meal Kit Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Global Meal Kit Market Report by The Business Research Company covers the meal kit market size, major players and the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Meal Kit Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the meal kit market size is expected to grow from $11.19 billion in 2021 to $13.50 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.64%. The growth in the market mainly due to the companies' resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global meal kits market size is expected to reach $23.23 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.54%. The rising number of working professionals is contributing to the growth of the meal kit market.

The meal kit market consists of the sales of meal kits by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that prepare and deliver customised food ingredients, pre-cooked meals, half-cooked food products, and fresh ingredients to customers to further prepare their meals conveniently. Meal kits are an alternative to grocery shopping as they reduce trips to the grocery store, are affordable in nutrition, time, and cost-saving, and reduce food wastage. These are convenient and offer the opportunity to prepare foods at home in less time.

Global Meal Kit Market Trends

Strategic partnerships and collaborations are a trend in the meal kit market. Major companies are making strategic partnerships with start-ups and mid-sized companies to maintain market share in the competitive market, broaden products and services, and enter into new geographies.

Global Meal Kit Market Segments

The global meal kit market is segmented:

By Type: Fresh Food, Processed Food

By Category: Vegetarian, Non-Vegetarian

By Distribution Channel: Hypermarket/Supermarket, Convenience Store, Specialty Food Stores, Small Grocery Stores, Online Stores, Others

By Geography: The global meal kit market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Meal Kit Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides meal kit global market overviews, meal kit global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global meal kit market, meal kit market share, meal kit global market segmentation and geographies, meal kit global market players, meal kit global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The meal kit global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Meal Kit Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Hello Fresh, Blue Apron Holdings, Inc., Home Chef, Marley Spoon, Inc., Sun Basket, Gousto, Green Chef Corporation, Gobble, Inc., The Purple Carrot, Foodstirs, Inc., Freshly, Daily Harvest, Fresh Direct, Snap Kitchen, Veestro, EveryPlate, Sakara Life, Yumble, Hungryroot, Dinnerly, Ahold USA, PeachDish, Just Add Cooking, Relish Labs LLC, Fit Foods Club, Fresh Prep, Fuud Canada, Global Belly, Goodness Me, Quitoque, and Kroger Prepx.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And So Much More.

