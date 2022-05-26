Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 11% Through 2026

Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Market Report by The Business Research Company covers the major players and the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the PMSM market size is expected to grow from $20.73 billion in 2021 to $22.87 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.33%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies' resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. As per TBRC’s permanent magnet synchronous motor (PMSM) market research the market size is expected to reach $34.68 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.96%. The emergence of green vehicles is significantly contributing to the permanent magnet synchronous motor market growth.

The permanent magnet synchronous motor market consists of sales of permanent magnet synchronous motors by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for high-efficiency and high-performance motor drives. The permanent magnet synchronous motor refers to an AC synchronous motor for which field excitation is provided by permanent magnets and has a sinusoidal back EMF waveform. PMSM can generate torque at zero speed, but it requires a digitally controlled inverter for operations with permanent magnets.

Global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Market Trends

Technological advancements are the key trend being followed by the companies operating in the permanent magnet synchronous motor market. The rapid advancement of permanent magnet (PM) manufacturing technologies has significantly enhanced the efficiency and output power of PM synchronous machines (PMSMs), prompting the use of direct-drive-type high-speed PMSMs rather than traditional mechanical gear transmission systems in a number of industrial fields.

Global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Market Segments

The global permanent magnet synchronous motor market is segmented:

By Type: Surface, Interior

By Capacity: 375-450 kW, 450-600 kW, Above 600 kW

By Voltage Range: Above 60 V, 41 V-60 V, 31 V-40 V, 21 V-30 V, 10 V-20 V, 9 V and below

By Application: Automation, Consumer Electronics, Residential and Commercial, Automotive and Transportation, Lab Equipment, Medical, Military and Aerospace

By Geography: The global PMSM market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides PMSM market overviews, permanent magnet synchronous motor market analysis and forecasts market size and permanent magnet synchronous motor market growth, permanent magnet synchronous motor market share, PMSM market segments and geographies, permanent magnet synchronous motor market trends, PMSM market players, PMSM market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The PMSM market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Siemens AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Toshiba Corp., Hitachi, ABB, Bosch, MEIDENSHA, CONTINENTAL, ALSTOM, BROAD-OCEAN, XIZI FORVORDA, DRS Technologies, Emerson, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, Leonardo DRS, and Nidec Motor Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

