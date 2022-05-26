Strategies For Global Kefir Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

The Business Research Company’s Kefir Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Kefir Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the kefir market size is expected to reach $2.19 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.99%. The growing popularity of functional beverages will propel the Kefir market.

The kefir market consists of sales of kefir products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to the fermented dairy products made up of kefir grains which consist of bacteria and yeast. Kefir is produced by fermented milk with commercialized freeze-dried kefir starter cultures, traditional kefir grains, and products remained after the removal of kefir grains. Kefir contains bacteria and yeast that are actively developing. The impact of bacteria and yeast on milk causes the creation of enzymes and substances that influence the digestion of meals.

Global Kefir Market Trends

R&D initiatives and investments are one of the key kefir market trends gaining popularity. According to the global kefir market analysis, as the preferences of people for healthy snacks and drinks are growing, the companies operating in the kefir market are investing in R&D activities to develop innovative kefir products. For instance, in October 2021, a New Zealand-based producer of young coconut kefir launched a crowd funding campaign to support the research and development of an innovative new range of kefir-fermented food and beverage products, in collaboration with local producers of Aotearoa.

Global Kefir Market Segments

By Type: Milk Kefir, Water Kefir

By Form: Organic, Conventional

By Category: Flavored Kefir, Non-Flavored Kefir

By Source: Animal Milk, Soy Milk, Coconut Milk, Others

By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialist Stores, Others

By Geography: The global kefir market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Kefir Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides kefir global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global kefir market, kefir global market share, kefir global market segments and geographies, kefir global market players, kefir global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The kefir market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Kefir Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Danone S.A, Lifeway Foods, Inc., Nestle SA, Fresh Made Dairy, Maple Hill Creamery,LLC, Nourish Kefir, Redwood Hill Farm & Creamery, Springfield Creamery, Inc, Yeo Valley, Biotiful Dairy Ltd, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc, Green Valley Creamery, The Kefir company, Bakoma Sp. z o. o, Best of Farms LLC, Krasnystaw OSM, Babushka Kefir, Valio Eesti AS, The Greek Gods, Helios Ingredients, Les produits de marque Liberté inc, and Wallaby Yogurt Company.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

