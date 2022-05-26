Strategies For Global Fertilizer Additives Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Fertilizer Additives Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Fertilizer Additives Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the fertilizer additives market size is expected to reach $3.24 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.30%. According to the fertilizer additives market forecast, rising demand for agricultural commodities is driving the fertilizer additives industry growth.

The fertilizer additives market consists of sales of fertilizer additive products by entities (organization, partnership, sole-traders) that are type of chemical additives or materials that are mixed with fertilizers such as urea, ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, and others to improve the quality and performance of fertilizers. It is also used to prevent the loss of important macro and micronutrients including nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, calcium, manganese, and iron from soil as well as environment. Farmers widely use it to develop healthy, nutrient-dense crops and ensure soil fertility for the long run.

Global Fertilizer Additives Market Trends

The adoption of new technologies is a key trend gaining popularity in the fertilizer additives market. According to the global fertilizer additives market analysis, companies are utilizing ammonia technology, urea formaldehyde concentrate technology and nanotechnology in their product development and manufacturing process to reduce their carbon footprint and shift towards environmental-friendly manufacturing process. For instance, in May 2021, Stamicarbon has announced the introduction of Stami Green Ammonia Technology as a solution to the world carbon problem. To eliminate carbon from the process, the technique uses renewable resources rather of fossil fuels, paving the door for sustainable and green fertilizer production.

Global Fertilizer Additives Market Segments

The global fertilizer additives market is segmented:

By Type: Dust Control Agent, Anti-Caking Agent, Anti-Foam Agents, Granulation Aids, Colorants, Corrosion Inhibitors, Hydrophobing Agents

By Form: Granular, Prilled, Powdered

By Application: Urea, Ammonium nitrate, Diammonium phosphate, Monoammonium phosphate, Ammonium sulfate, Triple superphosphate, Others

By Geography: The global fertilizer additives market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Fertilizer Additives Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides fertilizer additives global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the fertilizer additives global market, fertilizer additives global market share, fertilizer additives global market segments and geographies, fertilizer additives market players, fertilizer additives global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The fertilizer additives market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Fertilizer Additives Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: KAO Corporation, Novochem Group, Clariant, Solvay, Filtra Catalysts & Chemicals Ltd., ArrMaz, Chemipol, Forbon Technology, Michelman, Inc., Tolsa Group, Dorf Ketal, Corteva Agriscience, BASF SE, Holland Novochem BV, and Hubei Forbon Technology Co., Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

