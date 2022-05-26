Global Post-Harvest Treatment Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Post-Harvest Treatment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Post-Harvest Treatment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Post-Harvest Treatment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the post-harvest treatment products market size is expected to grow from $1.34 billion in 2021 to $1.44 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.60%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies' resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global post-harvest treatment market size is expected to reach $2.02 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.70%. An increase in awareness of post-harvest treatments is expected to propel the growth of the post-harvest treatment market.

The post-harvest treatment market consists of sales of post-harvest treatment by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a variety of products that are treated before storage in order to reduce spoilage and improve appearance and marketability. Post-harvesting treatment mainly focuses on the treatment methods for fresh fruits and vegetables through crop treatments such as degrading, curing, wax coating, and application of growth regulators. These treatments are also effective in reducing cooling damage in refrigerated storage.

Global Post-Harvest Treatment Market Trends

Strategic collaboration between companies is a key trend gaining popularity in the post-harvest treatment market. Companies that are into post-harvest treatment are undergoing partnerships and collaborations to develop new technologies and products.

Global Post-Harvest Treatment Market Segments

The global post-harvest treatment market is segmented:

By Type: Coatings, Ethylene Blockers, Fungicides, Cleaners, Sanitizers, Sprout Inhibitors

By Application: Fruits, Vegetables

By Geography: The global post-harvest treatment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Post-Harvest Treatment Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides post-harvest treatment global market overviews, post-harvest treatment industry analysis and forecasts market size and post-harvest treatment market global growth, post-harvest treatment global market share, post-harvest treatment global market segments and geographies, post-harvest treatment global market players, post-harvest treatment market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s Post-Harvest Treatment Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: JBT Corporation, Syngenta, Nufarm, AgroFresh, Decco, Bayer, Pace International, Xeda International, Fomesa Fruitech, Citrosol, Post Harvest Solution LTD, Janssen PMP, Futureco Bioscience, Apeel Sciences, Polynatural, Sufresca, Ceradis, and Agricoat natureseal LTD.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

