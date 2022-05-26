Strategies For Global Maleic Anhydride Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

Maleic Anhydride Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Maleic Anhydride Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the maleic anhydride market size is expected to grow from $3.07 billion in 2021 to $3.22 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.10%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies' resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global maleic anhydride market size is expected to reach $4.03 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.73%. The rising demand for automobiles globally has contributed to the growth of the maleic anhydride market.

The maleic anhydride market consists of sales of maleic anhydride (MAN) by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for the manufacturing of unsaturated polyester resins (UPR), as lubricating oil additives, as dispersants, and corrosion inhibitors. It is a chemical intermediate formed after the oxidation of benzene or butane in the presence of a vanadium oxide catalyst. Maleic anhydride is a colourless or white solid, cyclic dicarboxylic anhydride organic chemical. MAN is used as a food preservative, flavour enhancer, and artificial sweetener after converting to maleic or fumaric acid and has broad applications in pharmaceutics, agricultural products, and surfactants.

Global Maleic Anhydride Market Trends

Increased investments in research and development are a key trend gaining popularity in the maleic anhydride markets. Major pharmaceutical companies operating in the maleic anhydride market are focused on exploring the potential of L-malic acid in dietary supplements. There has been a substantive demand for cardioprotective and immunity-boosting ingredients all over the world.

Global Maleic Anhydride Market Segments

The global maleic anhydride market is segmented:

By Type: Solid Maleic Anhydride, Molten Maleic Anhydride

By Raw Material: Benzene, N-Butane

By Application: Unsaturated Polyester Resin, Copolymers, Lubricant Additives, Alkyl Succinic Anhydrides, Malic Acid, Fumaric Acid

By End-User: Construction, Automobile, Food and Beverage, Oil Products, Electronics, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture

By Geography: The global maleic anhydride market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Maleic Anhydride Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides maleic anhydride global market overview, analyzes and forecasts market size and maleic anhydride global market growth, maleic anhydride market share, maleic anhydride global market segments and geographies, maleic anhydride global market players, maleic anhydride market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The maleic anhydride market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Maleic Anhydride Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Huntsman Corporation, Lanxess AG, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Helm AG, Ningbo Jiangning Chemical Co. Ltd, Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd., Ashland Inc, Changzhou Shuguang Chemical, Bartek Ingredients, BASF, Cepsa, Polynt group, Sasol, Flint Hills Resources, Zibo Qixing Tengda Chemical, Yongsan Chemicals Inc., Tianjin Bohai Chemicals, Thirumalai Chemicals Limited, Gulf Advanced Chemical Industries Co. Ltd., MOL group, Yunnan Yunwei Company Limited, Jiangyin Shunfei Fine chemical, Jiangsu Zhongteng Chemical, Fuso Chemical Co., Mitsui Chemicals, Shandong Hongxin Chemical Co. Ltd, Baotie Hebei, Aekyung Petrochemical Co. Ltd., DSM NV, Merck & Co. Inc., and Bluestar Harbin Petrochemical corp.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

