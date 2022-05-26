Embedded Analytics Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 14% Through 2026

Embedded Analytics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Embedded Analytics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the embedded analytics market size is expected to grow from $48.44 billion in 2021 to $56.27 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2%. The global embedded analytics market size is expected to grow to $95.78 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.2%. High demand from data-driven organizations is expected to propel the embedded analytics market.

The embedded analytics market consists of sales of embedded analytics by entities (organizations, sole proprietors, partnerships) that are used to solve high-value business challenges and work more effectively using relevant data and analytics. Embedded analytics is a set of capabilities that are tightly embedded into existing programs to provide additional awareness, context, or analytic capability to aid decision-making.

Global Embedded Analytics Market Trends

Technological advancements have emerged as the key trends gaining popularity in the embedded analytics market. The major companies are incorporating advanced technological solutions in embedded analytics tools to improvise the different functional usage.

Global Embedded Analytics Market Segments

The global embedded analytics market is segmented:

By Solution: Software, Services

By Deployment Mode: On-Premise, Cloud-Based

By Organisation Size: Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

By Application: Finance, HR, IT, Marketing and Sales, Production, Others

By End-User Vertical: Telecommunications and IT, Retail, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Others

By Geography: The global embedded analytics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Embedded Analytics Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides embedded analytics global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and embedded analytics market growth, embedded analytics global market share, embedded analytics global market segments and geographies, embedded analytics industry trends, embedded analytics global market players, embedded analytics global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The embedded analytics global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Embedded Analytics Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: MicroStrategy Incorporated, TIBCO Software Inc., Tableau Software, SAS Institute Inc., Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Infor, SAP SE, Yellowfin International, Sisense Inc., Information Builders, OpenText Corporation, and QlikTech International AB.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

