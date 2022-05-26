Global Aviation Fuel Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Aviation Fuel Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Aviation Fuel Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Aviation Fuel Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the aviation fuel market size is expected to reach $255.54 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.18%. The rise in air transportation across the globe is driving the global aviation fuel market growth.

The aviation fuel market consists of the sale of aviation fuel by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a specialized petroleum-based fuel used for aircraft propulsion that runs on gas turbine engines. Aviation fuels are of a higher quality than fuels that are used in less critical applications for example for heating or road transport.

Global Aviation Fuel Market Trends

Biofuel that can significantly reduce carbon emissions is an emerging trend in the aviation fuel market. According to the aviation fuel market analysis, biofuel refers to a renewable energy source derived from microbial, plant, or animal materials. The various types of biofuel include ethanol made from corn and sugarcane, biodiesel made from vegetable oils and liquid animal fats, green diesel made from algae and other plant sources, and biogas which is methane derived from animal manure and other digested organic material. The biofuels that are derived from grasses and plants can mitigate global warming by reducing carbon emissions. Aviation fuel companies are increasingly investing in the production of biofuels to offer sustainbale and emission free fuel to aerospace companies. For instance, in September 2021, POET, the largest biofuels producer in the US announced the commitment to achieving net-zero carbon emissions at its bioprocessing facilities by 2050. Furthermore, in February 2022, Nuseed, a provider of new, sustainable plant-based solutions to growers, industry, and end-use customers, and BP Products North America Inc, an oil and gas company, made a long-term strategic offtake and market development agreement to process or sell into growing markets for the production of sustainable biofuels.

Global Aviation Fuel Market Segments

The global aviation fuel market is segmented:

By Fuel Type: Jet A, Jet A1, Jet B, JP 5, JP 8, Avgas, Biofuel

By Grade: Jet Fuel, Aviation Gasoline, Biokerosene

By End-Use: Commercial, Military, Private, Others

By Geography: The global aviation fuel market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Aviation Fuel Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides aviation fuel global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global aviation fuel market, aviation fuel global market share, aviation fuel global market segments and geographies, aviation fuel market players, aviation fuel market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The aviation fuel global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Aviation Fuel Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: British Petroleum (BP) P.L.C, Chevron Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, PJSC Gazprom, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Petróleo Brasileiro SA, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Total SA, Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Marathon Petroleum Corp, Sinopec Group, Oman Oil Company SAOC, Neste Oyj, and TotaEnergies SE.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

