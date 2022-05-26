Digital Identity Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 16% Through 2026

Digital Identity Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Digital Identity Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the digital identity market size is expected to grow from $20.55 billion in 2021 to $23.83 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.98%. The global digital identity market size is expected to reach $43.16 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 16.01%. An increase in instances of identity-related fraud and data breaches is contributing to the growth of the digital identity market.

The digital identity market consists of sales of digital identity solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a set of digital qualities and credentials that are validated in the digital realm, analogous to a person's real-world identity. As established by national legislation, it is used for various purposes such as a unique identity number, social security number, immunization code, name, location, date of birth, citizenship, biometrics, and others. It has a high level of accuracy and compliance, as well as minimal operational costs, a better client experience, and improved security.

Global Digital Identity Market Trends

The partnership among the companies is a key trend gaining popularity in the digital identity market. The companies operating in the digital identity market are focusing on partnering with a technology-based player for the development of innovative technologies and enhancement of existing products to increase customer experience and performance.

Global Digital Identity Market Segments

By Component: Solutions, Services

By Type: Single-Factor Authentication, Multi-Factor Authentication

By Deployment Type: Cloud, On-Premises

By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, SMEs

By Vertical: BFSI, Retail and eCommerce, Government and Defense, Healthcare, IT and ITeS, Telecommunications, Energy and Utilities, Others

By Geography: The global digital identity market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Digital Identity Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides digital identity global market overviews, digital identity global market analysis and forecasts market size and digital identity global market growth, digital identity global market share, digital identity global market segments and geographies, digital identity global market players, digital identity global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The digital identity global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Digital Identity Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: NEC Corporation, Samsung SDS, Thales Group, GBG, Telus, Tessi, IDEMIA, ForgeRock, Jumio, ImageWare Systems, iProov, Daon, ID R&D, Refinitiv, Duo Security, Syntizen Technologies Pvt Ltd, Signicat, Smartmatic, Verisec, Vintegris, and OneSpan.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

