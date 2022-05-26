Banxso Partners with Yoco App to Accept Deposits for Trading Accounts
The online broker has secured a partnership with the popular South African payment processorJOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Banxso.com is now accepting deposits via Yoco App to its forex trading website. This offers traders more methods to deposit funds to their trading accounts. More payment methods means more traders are able to use their preferred funding methods on the site.
What’s great about Yoco
Yoco prides itself on being “Smaller than a bank, but big on service.” Customers are able to see their credit card transactions posted in two days, giving them up to date information about their balance and spending abilities. Yoco is one of South Africa’s favourite cash apps, and they are banking on serving the underdogs. They believe in low processing fees and fast transactions, partnered with state of the art account invoicing so their patrons can stay on top of their credit card transactions at all times.
Over 225,000 South African business owners use and rely on Yoco to process their point of sale payments. Adding this popular payment processor was a key step for Banxso to reflect the needs and wishes of their South African customer clientele who wanted Yoco and received it.
An easy solution for South African traders
Yoco offers the perfect credit card processing solution for South African traders who want to use a payment processor close to them. The service works fast, and enables clients to use their favorite local processor for easy transactions. Banxso is impressed with the speed of processing, low processing fees, and quick turnaround that Yoco offers.
For consumers, Yoco is a great solution because it offers ease of a cash wallet but tied to your credit card. You don’t have to worry about producing your card to close transactions – simply open the Yoco app and pay on your terms. You don’t have to worry about opening another account, or signing up for yet another payment processor you’ll only use on one site. Yoco allows you to do your deposits without worry, directly to your Banxso account.
The perfect funding method for trading
Banxso chose to partner with Yoco to offer their payment method because of their processing time for customers, so our traders don’t have to wait for their deposits to clear. You don’t have to worry about your deposit being processed on time with Yoco, it allows for ease of use and while keeping accurate tabs on your financial activity.
Yoco is a dependable, trustworthy, South African-based payment processor who’s reaching new heights with the services they offer. They recently received $83 Million dollars in C-series funding from Dragoneer to expand their services and offering to more small businesses in the South African market. Yoco even has plans to expand their noteworthy service to international merchants in the future. Meanwhile, customers and small business owners alike can benefit from Yoco’s pay-per-transaction model, which has minimal transaction fees.
Yoco is focused on taking payments to the future with ease of use, minimal fees, trustworthy service with fast payment processing for all. Banxso is happy to offer this new payment method, and invites its customers to take advantage of this quality payment processor for their deposits on the site.
