3D Bioprinting Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 18.2% during 2021-2026.

The global 3D Bioprinting Market is anticipated to grow from USD 1.4 billion in 2020 to USD 3.8 billion by 2026; states Stratview Research.

What is 3D Bioprinting?

3D Bioprinting is an additive manufacturing process that uses cells and biomaterials to create biomedical parts that imitate natural tissue characteristics. This printing utilizes the layer-by-layer method to deposit materials called bioinks, to create tissue-like structures later used in the medical engineering field.

Growth Factors

Some key factors augmenting the 3D bioprinting market are: –

A limited number of organ donors and an increasing senior population with chronic diseases,

Increasing R&D investment,

Growing incidence of chronic diseases,

Rising technological advancement.

Moreover, a surge in public and private funding to support bioprinting research activities further offers immense growth opportunities to the industry players in the coming years.

Market Segmentation –

In this report, the market has been bifurcated as follows–

By Technology – Inkjet-based, Magnetic Levitation, Syringe-based, Laser-based, Others. By Component – 3D Bioprinters, Biomaterials, Scaffolds. By Application –

Medical – Tissue and Organ generation, Medical Pills, Prosthetics, and implants.

Dental,

Biosensors,

Consumer/Personal Product Testing,

Bioinks

Region-wise.

Segment-Wise Analysis:

Technology Trends

Based on technology, the inkjet-based segment held a significant market share in 2020 and is estimated to register a healthy CAGR during the forecast timeline. This is mainly ascribed to its ability of printing complex living organs or tissues on the culture substrates with the help of biomaterials, such as bio-inks, which bolsters the segment growth.

Regional Trends

By region, the North American market accounted for a significant share in 2020 and is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the following years. This is mainly attributed to a growing demand for 3D bioprinting as this technology has been reconnoitered for drug testing and organ transplantation.

COVID-19 Impact on 3D Bioprinting Market

The COVID-19 outbreak has positively influenced the 3D bioprinting industry.

The pandemic has turned the lives of people worldwide. It resulted in increasing coronavirus patients across the globe, putting a strain on the healthcare sector with limited hospital staff. Hence, as a reaction to the increasing cases of coronavirus, several 3D bioprinting companies are responding to the crises by offering their respective skills to ease the burden on the supply chain and governments.

Key Players

The Key players operating in the 3D bioprinting market are-

3D Systems Corporation (US)

Aspect Biosystems Ltd (Canada)

GeSIM GmbH (Germany)

Allevi Inc. (US)

Cyfuse Biomedical KK (Japan)

Envision TEC GmbH (Germany)

Organovo Holdings Inc. (US)

RegenHU SA (Switzerland)

Stratasys Ltd (US)

REGEMAT 3D (Spain)

