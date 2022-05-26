UV Gullas College of Medicine Students Reinstate their face to face Class after 2 years
uvgullas college of medicine Campus view
uvgullas College of Medicine Students From Left to Right Mohanraj ,Kritik, Director of Visayas Education Mrs. Suba Ramesh ,Vasanth Philip , Preetha Returning back to University
UV Gullas College of Medicine Students From Left to Right Preetha , Vasanth Philip, Kritik , Mohanraj Landed CEBU Airport and Entering the University
UV Gullas College of Medicine Students first batch of students lake the First step into Philippines into their University
One of the most significant accomplishments. How did this happen? How did they accomplish this? Is Wondering Such a Big Deal? Please read on to find out why.
The relief and happiness Neil Armstrong experienced while First Stepping on the MOON the same emotions were felt when the UV Gullas College of Medicine Students stepped on the Philippines CEBU Airport; the only difference is that this is their second time. They are our frontline troops, and they deserve far more than this.
The Students & to be doctors of UV Gullas College of Medicine Vasanth Philip, Mohanraj, Krithik, Preetha where the First students to return Philippines itself & precisely Cebu City after the 2 year long wait of travelling back to their respective Universities.
How did they Do this?
A serious Follow up and Constant monitoring, Notification and Acts sincere following of rules from Embassy both Indian & Philippines were Processed by Visayas Education (Vadapalani, 100 feet road, Chennai) which Made this Possible. When other admission offices where just on the Discussion and dilation Visayas Education made it to CEBU City Philippines at ease the Efforts and Hard work paved way for this Achievement.
Since the day they discovered the Roaring Corona Virus in their country, the Philippines has been fully quarantined from the rest of the world. Due to intense pressure from the Indian government and students' parents, the students were flown back to India on chartered flights, and from that point on, the students yearned to return to their international standard of living and further their clinical exposure that they had missed while in India.
There were millions of phone calls, thousands of questions from students and parents, several sleepless nights, and hundreds of flights inside India to various embassies, all in the hopes of finding at least one embassy that would extend its arms and assist the students in realizing their dreams.
There were millions of phone calls, thousands of questions from students and parents, several sleepless nights, and hundreds of flights within India to various embassies in the hopes of finding at least one embassy willing to extend their arms and assist the students in realizing their dreams. All of this chaos culminated in one question: WHEN ARE THE STUDENTS GOING TO TRAVEL BACK TO THE PHILIPPINES?
We, the Visayas Education Authorized Admission Office, had no response to that one issue, and the misery and disappointment we had experienced was comparable to crucifixion.
All of the agony lasted for 2 years and 730 days until the Ambassador of the Philippines embassy stated to the world that the bans on international visitors were being lifted and that priority would be given to students who had to complete their education and acquire their certificates.
The VISA was intended to be awarded on April 1st, 2022, however it was postponed to April 15th, then to May 1st week, with the final date being disclosed when the Embassy actually gave appointments for document submission commencing on MAY 12th, 2022. In comparison to any other university or admission office, Visayas Education was the only one to inaugurate the first VISA paperwork submission. The unrivalled expertise and two decades of experience accumulated by Ms.Suba and Mr.Ramesh along with fast steps made by the two pioneers resulted in the Great achievement of students landing at CEBU airport Philippines.
The photos of pupils in Cebu's airport provide immense joy and pride to the TEAM of Visayas Education's hard work and effort (UV GULLAS COLLEGE OF MEDICINE). Made the Unthinkable possible.
WHY ONE HAS TO CHOOSE PHILIPPINES OVER OTHER COUNTRIES ?
The Philippines is well-known throughout the world for its medical research. Since privatization began so early in the Philippines, the majority of medical universities have been privatized. As a result, well-established private medicine institutes and universities may be found in the Philippines. The Philippines has a medical education system based on the United States. Because the medicine course is built on the US pattern, it is simpler to pass the USMLE in comparison to other nations. Quality medical education is acknowledged by the World Health Organization (WHO), the MED of ECPMG, and other organizations. More than 55 countries send students to the Philippines. Students from the United States, Europe, Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, and Hong Kong are all studying in the Philippines.
North Indian and South Indian cuisine is available. Breakfast, lunch, and dinner are offered three times a day, with tea or coffee available seven days a week. For our Indian students, we have an in-house cafeteria and kitchen. Where Provisions are transported via Cruise every three months to ensure uninterrupted service. Even during the Pandemic, our students did not encounter food scarcity or pandemonium because the majority of them wished to remain in the Philippines.
WHY CHOOSE UV GULLAS COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OVER OTHER UNIVERSITIES?
Cebu City, Philippines is home to UV Gullas College of Medicine. For more than 50 years, UV Gullas College of Medicine has excelled not just in teaching the practice of medicine, but also in bringing out the best in our students, and is thus recognized among the top 10 medical colleges in the Philippines.
UV Gullas College of Medicine prepares students to thrive in the fast-paced landscape of modern medicine with a revamped American-based (more clinical experience focused) curriculum. UV Gullas College of Medicine believes in offering a solid foundation in biomedical sciences and clinical experiences to our students through cutting-edge technologies and passionate pedagogy. This has resulted in UV Gullas medical college alumni working all over the world in high-paying positions as doctors, surgeons, and other medical professionals.
COURSE DURATION
As Per New NMC Guidelines, the education pattern at UV Gullas College of Medicine has been amended to 5.6 years with BS & MD (Doctor of Medicine) & MD fulfilling 54 months as per NMC Notification, Apart from that 1 year Optional Internship.
PAYMENT TERMS
The tuition price at UV Gullas College of Medicine can be paid in instalments or in whole. Monthly payments are accepted for hostel and food. Because the university is internationally recognized, students with proper documentation are eligible for bank loans. All nationalized and private banks provide loans up to 90% based on collateral security.
UV Gullas College of medicine Accreditations
• National Medical Council - NMC
• Commission on Higher Education - CHE
• World Health Organization – WHO
• Medical Board of California – MBC
• Australian Medical Council Limited - AMCL
• World Directory of Medical Schools – WDMS
• Educational Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates – ECFMG
• Foundation for Advancement of International Medical Education and Research – FAIMER
The following documents must be provided to UV Gullas College of Medicine in order to be admitted to pursue MBBS in the Philippines:
• The student must be 18 years old or older, have completed high school, and the application form for admission must be completely filled out.
• A Certificate of Good Moral Character from the most recently attended university
• a photocopy of the birth certificate
• a copy of the 12th grade report card
• a copy of the 10th grade report card
• a copy of the NEET scoring sheet/card
• Before sending the originals to the office, these documents must be scanned and submitted to info@uvgullacollegeofmedicine.com.
Once you receive an email from the university, you must prepare the following key documents for submission:
• Write a post-admission letter.
• Obtain a financial affidavit for the apostil process.
• A medical report is required.
• The college administration must get original certificates.
• The provided documents must be certified and apostilled at the Philippine Embassy in New Delhi.
Enroll in UV Gullas College of Medicine through Visayas Education right away to avoid the last-minute rush and to have a pleasant and comfortable educational experience to fulfil your dream and passion.
Suba Ramesh
EDUCATION ADVISORS FOR PHILIPPHINES
+91 94455 53877
email us here
UV Gullas College Of Medicine Curtain Raiser