Antifreeze Proteins Market Expected To Reach USD 42.1 Million By 2028, at a CAGR of 27.4%

Antifreeze Proteins Market

Increasing Investment in R&D and Innovations to Strengthen Demand is an opportunity for the antifreeze proteins market.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Benefits associated with antifreeze proteins, emerging markets, increasing investment in R&D and innovations to strengthen demand, and rising use of antifreeze proteins as effective chemical adjuvants in cryosurgery are major driving factors for antifreeze proteins market.

According to Reports and Data the antifreeze proteins market was USD 3.8 Million in 2020; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 27.4%, to reach USD 42.1 Million by 2028. Antifreeze proteins have unique effects on ice in frozen solutions. The most striking property antifreeze proteins is their ability to prevent growth of ice crystals upon cooling and thus they produce a thermal hysteresis, i.e. a separation of the equilibrium freezing point of a solution and the temperature where an ice crystal can grow. Antifreeze proteins are extensively used in different fields including the agriculture sector, wherein they extend the harvest season in cooler climates by increasing the freeze tolerance of crops. They are used to maintain the quality of F&B products post-thawing and extend the shelf life of frozen food products. In addition, they are used as a therapy for hypothermia and to improve cryosurgery. Consequently, the wide range of commercial applications of antifreeze proteins is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

The market research report on the Antifreeze protein market is an extensive analysis of the market. The contagion of coronavirus has affected every industry across the world, which had bought significant changes in the market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact are covered in the report. With so much uncertainty at the peak of this pandemic, there are bound to see implications for the food system, and both supply and demand for frozen food. The food supply chain is a uniquely connected network of agricultural inputs, fruit packers and processors, shipping, transportation, and more.

The key companies operating in the Antifreeze Proteins market are as follows:

Unilever (Netherlands), Kaneka Corp. (Japan), Sirona Biochem (Canada), Aqua Bounty Technologies (US), and ProtoKinetix (US) are the leading players in the global antifreeze proteins market.

Key Aspects of the Antifreeze Proteins Market Report:

Extensive Analysis of the Regional Landscape: The report extensively studies the major geographical regions for the analysis of market size, share, growth, and trends. The regions included are North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. The Antifreeze Proteins market report summarizes details such as market share of the regions, consumer demand and patterns of each region, revenue estimations, expected growth rate, and which segment and region will dominate the market in the forecast years.

Segments covered in the report:

This antifreeze proteins market report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2020 to 2028. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented antifreeze proteins market on the basis of formulation, type, source, end use:

On the basis of type, the market has been segmented as follows: (Volume Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

• Type I

• Type II

• Antifreeze Glycoprotein

• Others (Type III and Type IV AFPs)

On the basis of formulation, the antifreeze proteins market has been segmented as follows: (Volume Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

• Solid

• Liquid

On the basis of mode of end-use, the market has been segmented as follows: (Volume Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

• Medical

• Cosmetics

• Food

• Others (Agriculture, material science, petroleum, climate control, and artificial snow production)

On the basis of source, the market has been segmented as follows: (Volume Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

• Fish

• Plant

• Insects

• Others (Diatoms, fungi, and bacteria)

Objectives of the Antifreeze Proteins Market Report:

• Thorough research on growth patterns, sizes, leading players, and key segments of the global Antifreeze Proteins market

• Key business priorities to provide insights to companies to formulate new business strategies

• The key highlights and recommendations provide comprehensive information about progressive industry trends to help companies plan their long term goals

• Detailed information on market trends, driving factors, restraining factors, product segmentation, and industry chain analysis, aiding the decision-making process

