SCAN Acquires The Residentialist Group, Launches Homebase Medical
First-ever Acquisition for SCAN; New medical group will offer personalized care and wrap-around services in the homeLONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCAN Group, whose holdings include SCAN Health Plan, one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, has acquired The Residentialist Group (TRG), an organization that provides clinical services to frail and vulnerable older adults in their homes. This is the first time in its history that SCAN has executed an acquisition of an outside company.
“We are excited about adding TRG to our portfolio and view our first-ever acquisition as an investment in the future of SCAN,” said Dr. Sachin Jain, president and CEO of SCAN Group and SCAN Health Plan. “Not only will it help further SCAN’s mission to keep seniors healthy and independent, but it will also bring greater efficiencies to our work as we expand our in-home clinical delivery capabilities.”
TRG was founded by Dr. Norman Vinn, who coined the term “residentialist”—a physician who specializes in in-home care. For close to a decade, TRG has offered in-home clinical care in Southern California and Greater Philadelphia. In a world where healthcare has become less interpersonal and more distant, TRG helped to successfully revitalize the tradition of the family doctor making house calls.
SCAN is merging the operations of TRG with its own in-home care program, known as HealthCHEC, to form Homebase Medical, a medical practice that will provide palliative care, chronic disease management, care transition management, and in-depth personal health assessments to people in their homes. The newly named medical practice will serve SCAN Health Plan members as well as members of other health plans.
“TRG was a pioneer in providing care to vulnerable people in the home environment, and we’re proud to build on that legacy as we launch Homebase Medical,” said Dwight Brown, CEO of Homebase Medical. “With SCAN’s commitment to solving the health needs of older adults and TRG’s hands-on experience providing care, we’re planning to redefine what it means to provide quality, wrap-around services to older adults while improving the quality of their lives.”
Introducing the Homebase Medical Leadership Team
Dwight Brown, Chief Executive Officer comes to Homebase Medical from Bluewater Home Care, an LA-based home care agency where he was founder and CEO. Brown also held previous roles in sales & business development strategy at Anthem and CareMore, where he was Vice President of Sales. Brown earned his master’s degree in Business Administration from the UCLA Anderson School of Management, where he served as his class’s academic president and received the Dean’s Award for Special Service.
Dr. Archita Sood, Chief Medical Officer was, most recently, the Regional Medical Officer and Director of Palliative Care for CareMore Health, where Dr. Sood focused on mobile care delivery, including home-based complex disease management, palliative care and hospital-at-home services for frail homebound seniors. Dr. Sood is an internist by training. She graduated from SUNY Downstate College of Medicine. She completed her residency at UCLA-Olive View Medical Center and also competed a mini-palliative care fellowship at USC as part of a proprietary “train the trainer” model in Palliative Care.
Dominic Lim, Senior Director of Operations, has nearly two decades of experience in the health care industry, leading teams in cross-functional/organizational collaboration; operations process improvement; large-scale business and technology transformation; medical group and managed care operations; and regulatory compliance. He most recently served as Senior Director, Provider Integration for SCAN Health Plan. Lim holds a Master of Public Health degree from Yale University and a Bachelor of Arts in Integrative Biology from the University of California, Berkeley.
Radiah Campbell, Senior Director of Finance, comes to Homebase Medical from SCAN Health Plan, where she served as Director of Finance. She has also served in accounting and financial leadership roles at Healthcare Partners and CareMore. Campbell holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Southern California Leventhal School of Accounting.
About SCAN Group
SCAN Group is a mission-driven organization that is tackling some of the biggest issues in health care for older adults. SCAN Group operates SCAN Health Plan, one of the nation’s foremost not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, serving more than 270,000 members in California, Healthcare in Action, Welcome Health, myPlace Health and Homebase Medical. Independence at Home, a SCAN community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers regardless of plan membership. SCAN Group also invests in new companies to support healthier aging, offers education programs, community funding, volunteer opportunities, and other community services in support of its mission—keeping seniors healthy and independent. To learn more, visit www.thescangroup.org or follow us on LinkedIn.
