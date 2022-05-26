Zorz Studios Invited to Attend Facebook's Meta Boost Gather in Washington, DC

Ed Zorz Hafizov, Meta Boost Leader Meta Boost Leaders Conference Room Meet Zorz Studios Owner

Zorz Studios joins the ranks of some 500 small business owners brought by Meta to network and visit their Senators' offices advocating for small business tools.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This past week, May 16-18, Zorz Studios' founder, Ed "Zorz" Hafizov had the exclusive opportunity to represent and advocate for small business by attending Facebook's Meta Boost Gather 2022 live in Washington, DC at Hyatt Regency. Meta, previously known as Facebook, hosts an event in which small business owners from all across the United States come together to advocate for entrepreneur policy making, learn new ways to run the business, network, and grow in friendship. Ed received his invitation to be one of the 500 leaders that were flown out, hosted, and celebrated for this year's event, courtesy of Meta.

A part of the Leaders Network on Facebook since early 2020, Ed Hafizov has had multiple conversations with fellow members virtually, but Meta Boost Gather gave him the opportunity to talk face-to-face in a safe and efficient manner. As the owner of Zorz Studios, a New York-based unique creative portrait studio founded in 2006, he joined a group of over a dozen fellow New York businesspeople to meet with Senator Kirsten Gillibrand's office at the Russell Senate Building to discuss some of the problems they are experiencing, presenting creative solutions when possible. Many other members of the Leaders Network also had the opportunity to meet with their policy makers from their own States and markets.

Ed shares his experience: "This was an incredible networking, advocacy, and educational event. I am grateful for the unique opportunity to meet my fellow small business owners, share my knowledge, and learn. The sense of a community was immense, and it gives quite a boost to our entrepreneurial minds. Coming on after a pandemic, the physical-facing interactions are something anyone would long for and greatly appreciate, let alone with a business-forward purpose. I'm thrilled to continue building with my newfound peers and helping one another grow as much as possible in business and in life, leveraging Facebook and many of Meta's other products in the process."

With half-a-thousand people in attendance, hundreds of other business owners of the Leaders Network joined virtually thanks to the event being live streamed.