Epson Home Cinema LS11000 v.s. Dangbei Mars Pro: which is better?
NEW YORK, UNITES STATES, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Epson Home Cinema LS11000 and Dangbei Mars Pro are both new 4K laser projectors with high brightness. Are there any differences between them? Which one would be recommended? Let's tell it from several aspects.
Appearance&Size
Epson Home Cinema LS11000 continues its classic product styling---the whole white design. Dangbei Mars Pro adopts a more modern style with with black as the main color and a glass IML suspension panel and an aircraft-grade aluminum frame on the front panel. Actually the appearance does not count that much. But the Dangbei Mars Pro suits more to the modern and simple decoration style of houses.
In terms of size, Epson Home Cinema LS11000(weighs 12.7kg) is much heavier and bulkier than Dangbei Mars Pro(weighs 4.6kgg). Dangbei Mars Pro measures L246*W209*H173mm while Epson Home Cinema LS11000 measures L520*W447*H193mm. Dangbei Mars Pro is much more portable than Epson Home Cinema LS11000. If you would like to move it from room space to backyard, Dangbei Mars Pro would be more recommended.
Ports
The two projectors are equipped with versatile interfaces, including HDMI, USB, LAN, and audio interface, compatible with different mobile devices, such as TV boxes, computers, etc. The main difference is that Epson Home Cinema LS11000 doesn’t support Wi-Fi nor Bluetooth. Dangbei Mars Pro supports Dual-band 2.4/5GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0, which is more convenient in terms of wireless connection.
Image quality
Both of these two strong projectors adopt laser as the light source and supports 4K resolution, ensuring the ultimate clarity of the image. But they are different in terms of display technology and brightness. Epson Home Cinema LS11000 adopts 3LCD technology while Dangbei Mars Pro adopts DLP technologies. 3LCD technology performs better in terms of colors performance while DLP technology has the advantages of sealed imaging chip, small size, good native contrast, and low cost. In addition to clarity, another key point about the image is the brightness. Epson Home Cinema LS11000 is rated at 2,500 lumens (measured in accordance with ISO 21118), while Dangbei Mars Pro has 3,200 ANSI lumens, slightly brighter than Epson Home Cinema LS11000 after lumens unit conversion.
So in the most important aspect of picture quality, the Epson Home Cinema LS11000 and Dangbei Mars Pro are on par with each other.
Intelligent functions
With the change of consumers’ demands, the smart functions are more and more acquired. The newly emerging projectors are focusing more on the intelligence. Dangbei Mars Pro features a lot smart functions like auto-focus, auto screen alignment, auto obstacle avoidance, auto screen-off, keystone correction(Vertical/Horizontal ±40 degrees), etc. While in the description of Epson Home Cinema LS11000, they does not mention it. But it does support keystone correction(Vertical/Horizontal ±30 degrees). As a new brand of projector, Dangbei Mars Pro does add more new ideas into a projector.
System
Epson Home Cinema LS11000 has no built-in smart system nor built-in memory, while Dangbei Mars Pro is powered by Android 9.0 with a large memory of 4G RAM and 128G ROM, enabling users to enjoy smooth operation and to download and store more APPs, files, and videos. In addition, Dangbei Mars Pro has a smart UI assistant, supporting personalized wallpaper and weather widget.
Dangbei Mars Pro supports 3D feature. Users can wear active 3D glasses to enjoy 3D content on the projector. Epson Home Cinema LS11000 doesn’t support 3D.
Price
Epson Home Cinema LS11000 costs $3,999 while Dangbei Mars Pro costs 1,799(with temporarily $200 discount available).
To sum up, as a classic projector brand, EPSON guarantee the most important parameter of a projector. The quality and brand confidence are quite assured. While as a newly brand, Dangbei seems to be more humane in smart functions of a projector with maintaining the vital factors like image quality. Compared with Epson Home Cinema LS11000, Dangbei Mars Pro is much better in terms of cost, appearance, system, memory, 3D, and wireless connectivity. As a consumer, we may offer more opportunities to the new brands.
