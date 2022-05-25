Submit Release
News Search

There were 915 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,937 in the last 365 days.

Governor McKee Renews Call for Immediate Action on Gun Safety Legislation

RHODE ISLAND, May 25 - PROVIDENCE, RI – Following yesterday's senseless shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Governor Dan McKee renewed a call for immediate action on crucial gun safety legislation in Rhode Island and at the federal level.

"Too many lives have been tragically cut short by senseless gun violence across our nation – we cannot allow this to continue. We need action now, here in Rhode Island and in our nation's capital.

Last year, I was proud to sign into law the Harold M. Metts School Safety Act and legislation that bans straw purchases of firearms. However, further action is needed to keep our communities safe. That's why, I joined Rhode Island's General Officers in submitting legislation this session to ban high-capacity magazines and assault weapons. It's time for the General Assembly to act immediately and pass those common-sense gun safety bills and send them to my desk for signature – it is time."

###

You just read:

Governor McKee Renews Call for Immediate Action on Gun Safety Legislation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.