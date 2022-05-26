Maine CDC Announces Possible Hepatitis A Exposure at Oakland Restaurant

MAINE, May 26 - Back to current news.

May 25, 2022

Human Services

AUGUSTA — The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Maine CDC) has identified a case of acute hepatitis A virus in an Oakland food service worker.Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease caused by the hepatitis A virus. It can spread through contaminated food or water.

Thefood service workerhandled food while infectious at Waterville Country Club’s Nineteen 16 Restaurant, 39 Country Club Road in Oakland, between April 26, 2022, and May 17, 2022. Anyone who purchased and/or ate food from this restaurant during these days could be at risk for hepatitis A infection.

There is no evidence linking this case to a recently confirmed case of hepatitis A in Skowhegan.

You can prevent getting hepatitis A with a vaccine. Even people who are exposed to hepatitis A can avoid getting sick if they get the vaccine within 14 days of exposure. If you think you were exposed and may need a vaccine, contact a health care provider.

Maine CDC recommends:

Discard any leftover food bought at this restaurant during the dates listed above.

If you ate any food from this restaurant during these dates, get a hepatitis A vaccine within 14 days of eating the food.If more than 14 days have passed, monitor for symptoms.

Individuals who worked in the restaurant during these dates should get a hepatitis A vaccine within 14 days of the first exposure.If more than 14 days have passed, monitor for symptoms.

If you are already vaccinated for hepatitis A, you are already protected. You do not need to get any other hepatitis A vaccine doses now.

Symptoms of hepatitis A include:

tiredness

low or no appetite

stomach pain

nausea

dark-colored urine

jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes)

If you experience any of these symptoms, seek medical attention.

Hepatitis A symptoms range from mild to severe sickness. People who get very ill may need to go to a hospital and their symptoms can last several months. Most children younger than 6 years old do not have symptoms or have mild symptoms.

Hepatitis A can spread from person-to-person or through contaminated food or water, especially in food prepared by a person who is infected. Symptoms begin to show 15–50 days after exposure to the virus. An infected person can spread the virus to others about two weeks before symptoms begin and lasting until one week after symptoms begin.

For more information on hepatitis A, visit:www.cdc.gov/hepatitis/hav/.