On Senate Floor, Carper Calls for Gun Reform in Wake of Uvalde Massacre

DELAWARE, May 25 - WASHINGTON D.C.—U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.) today spoke on the Senate floor and called on Congress to act in the wake of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas that killed 19 children and two teachers. During his speech, Carper mourned the lives lost and implored his Senate colleagues to work together to address the epidemic of gun violence. Currently, Senator Carper is a cosponsor of several bills to address gun reform, including the Background Check Expansion Act and the Assault Weapons Ban.

“For the 19 children murdered in Uvalde, there is no little league game this weekend. There is no 5th grade next year. They will never get to be teenagers, go to college, or have children of their own. Their lives were stolen from them by a gunman, and tragically, we can never bring them back,” said Carper.

Carper continued: “I refuse to believe that Congress can’t reform our gun laws in a way that the American public broadly supports. I refuse to believe that changing our laws won’t reduce gun violence and make these tragedies less likely from reoccurring in the future. We are long overdue to make commonsense reforms to our nation’s gun laws.”

To view Senator Carper’s full remarks, click HERE.

