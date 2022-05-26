Businesses that violate disabled citizens' rights must pay up. Should that include public schools?

Hearing a Bay Area case, the state Supreme Court appeared reluctant Tuesday to allow disabled students to seek damages under a California civil rights law, including triple damages in some cases, if a public school violates their rights.
