The Next Mission: Why Entrepreneurship is a Logical ‘Next Mission’ for VeteransMay26

For decades, veterans have been a vital part of the nation’s business sector.
Join “The Next Mission: Why Entrepreneurship is a Logical ‘Next Mission’ for Veterans” workshop held by the Idaho Veterans Chamber of Commerce on May 26 from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. MT to learn how to leverage skills learned during service to be successful in the entrepreneurial sector.
