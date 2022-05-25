- Department of Workforce Services names new division director of Workforce Research and Analysis

SALT LAKE CITY (May 25, 2022) — The Utah Department of Workforce Services (DWS) has appointed Chris J. Williams as director of the Workforce Research and Analysis Division.

Chris is a highly respected member of our team. He has consistently demonstrated solid leadership in various positions across the department,” said Casey Cameron, executive director of the Department of Workforce Services. “I look forward to more exceptional contributions from Chris as the Workforce Research and Analysis Division Director.”

Williams joined DWS in 2000. For the last several months, he has served as the Workforce Research and Analysis Assistant Division Director. Prior to that, he served more than ten years as both an Operations and Program Manager within DWS’ Eligibility Services Division. Williams was responsible for SNAP, Child Care, and financial eligibility programs administration. He has directed training programs and curriculum for the department and has broad experience working with federal and community partners.

“DWS serves an important mission to strengthen Utah's economy by supporting the economic stability and quality of the workforce,” said Williams. “I am very proud to be part of the department and I look forward to continuing working with the highly skilled team of economists, researchers, and data specialists in the Workforce Research and Analysis Division. Their work makes critical economic data available to guide economic growth in Utah.”

The Workforce Research and Analysis Division consists of economists, researchers and analysts who gather data and provide analysis to support Utah’s economic engine. This data ensures that stakeholders, organizations and policymakers have quality information to make data-driven decisions.

Williams earned a Master of Public Administration from the University of Utah with a focus on budgetary and policy analysis. He will transition to this new role throughout the month of June 2022 as he replaces Jeremias Solari. Solari will be leaving DWS at the end of June 2022 to join the Utah System of Higher Education as a Senior Assistant Commissioner leading their data and research team.

