Get Custom Equipment from Alaska’s Top Pick for Equipment Manufacturing and Support at ESI
EINPresswire.com/ -- Equipment Source Inc. (ESI) is Alaska’s top pick for equipment manufacturing and support with custom equipment curated to help Alaskan businesses with outdoor job sites. All equipment has been tested for quality and durability in the arctic weather.
ESI has provided rental equipment services for over 20 years and has a vast inventory selection for businesses in various industries. Some prominent businesses that ESI works closely with industries such as construction, aviation, telecommunications, oil and gas, mining, lodges and rural Alaska, emergency preparedness, and remote logistics.
The innovative staff at ESI has created three different equipment for various businesses. They include the Triplex Pump, mobile Emergency Shower Trailer, and mobile Arctic Filtration System. Each can help Alaskan businesses at the location of their job site.
The Triplex Pump is a portable trailer that the oil and gas drilling industry can use to prepare the well for long-term freeze-protected fluids. The high-pressure pumping system is used for oil well head maintenance and developed for Alaska’s North Slope Oil fields.
All systems and fixtures are heavy-duty and can withstand ambient temperatures as low as -50°F with a 48-hour run time located in the fuel tank.
The mobile Emergency Shower Trailer will help ensure worker safety. It contains a 400-gallon water tank kept heated by a 500-watt submersion heater to ensure it’s prepared for any emergency despite the temperature. The trailer has been OSSHA approved for remote job sites in the arctic. This can be used for construction, emergency preparedness, mining, oil and gas, and remote logistics.
ESI’s mobile Arctic Filtration System is built for north slope oil production companies. It’s designed and constructed for cold weather operations with duct inlets that allow an ESI Industrial Indirect Heater to be connected and provide freeze protection and a warm work environment. Industries such as construction, mining, oil and gas, and remote logistics can use this equipment for their job sites.
Individuals or companies in need of construction equipment attachments can find ESI's entire catalog of equipment for rent here. Interested parties can contact the Anchorage team at (907) 341-2250 or the Fairbanks location at (907) 458-9049.
Karen Wilken
