ADVISORY – THURSDAY – LEHIGH COUNTY – PennDOT to Hold Ribbon Cutting for Tilghman Street Bridge

​

On Thursday, May 26, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 5 Executive Mike Rebert will be joined by local officials and other dignitaries for a ceremonial ribbon cutting on the Tilghman Street Bridge in the City of Allentown, Lehigh County. The event will commemorate the rehabilitation of the bridge over the Lehigh River, Norfolk Southern Railroad, waterfront development, and local roads (the bridge is expected to open to traffic in the morning hours of Friday, May 27).

WHAT: PennDOT and others to hold a ribbon cutting highlighting the rehabilitated Tilghman Street Bridge.

WHEN: Thursday, May 26, 2022; 11:30 AM – 12:00 PM

WHERE: On the center of the Tilghman Street Bridge, City of Allentown. Parking will be at the east side of the bridge at the Executive Education Academy Charter School, 555 Union Boulevard, Allentown, Pa. 18109.

Inclement weather: This event will be held rain or shine.



MEDIA CONTACT: Ronald J. Young, Jr., 610-871-4555, ronyoung@pa.gov.

# # #

