David Morrison of Boca Raton Offers a Thank You Note to HD Supply (formerly Home Depot)
BOCA RATON, FL, USA, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Safety Wercs sells some products through huge chain stores, but some, through direct wholesale, to large companies and buying groups. The personal protective equipment (PPE) that we provide is of the utmost importance for keeping staff and customers safe. Regarding maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) equipment, PPE and disinfectants may not be the first things that come to mind. They are, nevertheless, the first line of defense for workers in any industry.
Since the pandemic started in 2020, PPE and other virus mitigation procedures have been at the forefront of everyone’s minds. CDC guidelines have changed again, but handwashing and sanitizing, mask-wearing, and frequent disinfection of one’s environment are the best measures to protect oneself and others from contracting Covid-19 (and other transmittable diseases). Extensive knowledge and proper use of PPE and disinfectants have been especially important for those front-line workers and those in the food and other industries. They were required to continue working outside the home regardless of recurring lockdowns.
Companies who had never considered such measures and products before have needed information and guidance about what products work, which are safe, and how they are best used. Safety Wercs has been glad to contact some of these business owners to offer our expertise and provide them with the products they need. PPE products have, at times, been in short supply, and employers have needed advice on how to optimize what they have. Companies have had to be innovative in their virus mitigation strategies, a skill that does not come easily to everyone. Employers have had to spend money on such supplies while worried about how the pandemic would affect their ability to continue to profit and even stay open. In short, there has been a great deal of distress around this subject, and Safety Wercs has been one excellent source for solutions. We just needed to find ways to reach the people who could benefit from our expertise and products. We have reached these business owners and made them aware of our existence through trade shows.
HD Supply (formerly Home Depot) attends numerous trade shows each year in each of its industries. Of late, Safety Wercs has been invited, by HD supply, to attend these trade shows. There, we have the opportunity to speak to attendees, share our knowledge and explain the benefits of our products and why we love them. We are proud to be one of a select group of vendors that HD chooses to work with. We are beyond honored to have been invited back repeatedly. Last year, Safety Wercs was nominated for their Supplier of the Year – Outstanding New Partner award. We want to send a huge thank you to HD Supply for including us and for their great and continued support.
David Morrison is the owner of Safety Wercs. He is a graduate of the University of Florida. He lives and works in Boca Raton.
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
+1 786-551-9491
email us here