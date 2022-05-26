Submit Release
News Search

There were 877 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,081 in the last 365 days.

Stealth Power Attends NYC Equipment and Vehicle Show with Solar-Equipped FDNY Ambulance

The newly upfitted emergency vehicle will be on display and available for demonstrations.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stealth Power will attend the NYC Parks 33rd Annual Equipment and Vehicle Show today at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens. The latest in emission-reducing technologies, alternative fuel propulsion, safety features, and operational efficiency will be highlighted during the one-day show.

New York City operates and maintains the largest municipal fleet in the US, totaling over 31,000 vehicles. Ranging from bucket trucks and sanitation units to fire engines and police cars, NYC has an average of nearly 28,000 vehicles in service at any given time. Due to the high levels of pollution resulting from a fleet of this size, city officials have made sustainability a high priority, which is reflected during their annual Equipment and Vehicle Show.

“Since 2016, FDNY has installed Stealth Power’s Vehicle Power System on over 400 of their ambulances, which has led to substantial savings in fuel and maintenance costs, as well as a vast reduction in CO2 emissions,” said Bill Needles, Director of Sales for Stealth Power. “After committing an astounding $75 million to fund the electrification of their fleet and city infrastructure, there has been a notable uptick in orders for our systems, including solar upfits,” he added.

At the show, FDNY will display the addition of flexible, stick-on solar panels to their ambulances. This renewable energy source will actively recharge the system while in or out of service, reducing their reliance upon fossil fuels and increasing overall sustainability. Stealth Power’s latest data on their fleet - provided by their proprietary Stealth Intelligence data collection module - reported a 27 percent reduction in engine hours and fuel use, as well as a 27-million-pound reduction in CO2 emissions over the course of one month.


About Stealth Power

Stealth Power designs and builds idle mitigation and scalable hybrid energy systems that power complex fleet operations into the future. Manufactured in the USA, Vehicle Power Systems are trusted by FDNY, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and the FAA to power everything from life-saving medical equipment to remote towers equipped with intelligence sensors. Stealth Power keeps no-fail equipment on with engines turned off.

Jillian Vazquez
Stealth Power
+1 8327948669
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Stealth Power Attends NYC Equipment and Vehicle Show with Solar-Equipped FDNY Ambulance

Distribution channels: Emergency Services, Energy Industry, Environment, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.