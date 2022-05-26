REBECCA GIOIELLI at JCK Las Vegas 2022
The Mediterranean Soul of Rebecca Gioielli will be on full display and showcasing the latest Brame, Jolie, and Tulipe collections.
Rebecca's Mediterranean soul wants to contribute to recycling plastic in the country. Our new sustainable collection is Brame, whose stones are made from plastic abandoned on our beaches.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rebecca Gioielli, a top-of-the-range brand of jewelry produced and distributed by Industrie Testi Spa, an Italian company with headquarters in Florence, will showcase its latest collections at JCK Las Vegas from Friday, June 10 - to Monday, June 13, 2022.
JCK is North America's most iconic jewelry and watches buying experience, featuring the most diverse suppliers and products worldwide. Leading jewelry and watch professionals attend JCK to discover what's new, next, and meaningful to their business through unique, personalized experiences. In addition, Rebecca Gioielli will display a preview of their latest collections, Brame, Jolie, and Tulipe, which will be available for the Americas market. The brand DNA is Fashion, Creativity, and 100% made in Italy.
The Jolie collection occupies the most exclusive niche in the Rebecca world: a luxury collection available in 18Kt yellow gold and sterling silver enriched by colorful diamond dust exclusive to the Rebecca brand. Alluring and minimal jewels for a precious and timeless look. The elegance of the diamond dust of the pendants is combined with a fresh style, trendy, minimal, and timeless.
The Brame collection evolutionarily combines the sustainability of its "stones" with the elaborate and finely engraved lines of the metal with which it is created. In a new concept, metal shells, mirrors and pearls are mixed with colored stones. For courageous and revolutionary Women in love with our planet.
It has been estimated that approximately 8 million tons of plastic end up in the sea every year, 53,000 tons in the Mediterranean Sea alone.
Furthermore, given the high amount of waste produced annually by all countries of the world, in 2050, there will be more plastic than fish in the sea. Rebecca's Mediterranean soul wants to contribute to recycling plastic in our country, transforming it from waste to jewelry. The plastic waste abandoned on our beaches and seas show unusual colors: bottles, containers, and cans. They are all fused together in an innovative and 100% Italian process, and then they are worked with the same technologies used for precious metals.
Precious stones leave the scene and pass the baton to a new polymer, never used before in the fashion jewelry industry.
The result is an artistic explosion of colors: each "gem" is different from the other depending on the plastic container from which it was made and the random dynamics they were fused together.
Get ready to Bloom with the new Tulipe collection. Colorful tulips transmit energy with contagious spring vibes.
Colored Jade stones awaken the senses; choose your mantra to embrace spring with the right Tulipe, all manufactured 100% in Italy in 24-karat gold plated. Your style will be even more precious and unique, with the luxurious universe of Jolie getting wider with a new 24-karat gold-plated silver chain and little black stones in 24-karat gold-plated bronze.
Rebecca is a top-of-the-range brand of jewelry produced and distributed by Industrie Testi Spa, an Italian company with headquarters in Florence, in the heart of Tuscany. The company was founded in 2000 by Alessandro Testi, chairman and designer of the first Group, to use "poor" raw materials such as bronze and steel, working them with top-quality craftsmanship techniques. This innovative and original idea had an immediate impact on the market. In a few years, the brand became highly acclaimed internationally with brand ambassadors such as Beyonce and Rihanna, to name a few.
Industrie Testi Spa produces its jewelry in a series of highly specialized departments where artisans and industrial design graduates work side by side. All of Rebecca's Jewelry is 100% made in Italy. The REBECCA brand is now available in approximately 1,500 independent medium-high level jewelry stores in Italy, with various mono-brand stores in Rome, Florence, Dubai, Miami, and 30 countries worldwide. https://usa.rebecca.it/
