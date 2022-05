U.S. News & World Report Names Queenstown Landing a 2022-23 Best Assisted Living and Best Memory Care Senior Community

Queenstown Landing recently earned recognition from U.S. News & World Report as a Best of Assisted Living and Best of Memory Care 2022-23. The senior community gathered to celebrate the honor.

QUEENSTOWN, MD, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Queenstown Landing, operated by Pennsylvania-based IntegraCare, is one of the senior living communities recognized by U.S. News that earned “Best” status by achieving the highest possible rating for Assisted Living and Memory Care.U.S. News awards the designation of Best Senior Living only to those communities that satisfy U.S. News’s objective statistical assessment of each senior living community’s performance from consumer satisfaction surveys administered between March 2021 and February 2022, reflecting the viewpoints of more than 200,000 current residents and family members of residents living in thousands of senior living communities nationwide.“What families and residents want most when they move to a senior living community is quality of care and quality of life,” said Larry Rouvelas, CEO of IntegraCare. “Even in the face of COVID-19 and staffing challenges, the leadership and team members at our communities deliver on both every single day. We are proud to have earned this recognition from U.S. News & World Report."“The results of this year-long survey are a testament to all the hard work that team members have put in and it is also a testament to the respect they have earned from the residents and families for the hard work they are doing,” Rouvelas said.The inaugural U.S. News Best Senior Living ratings and profiles offer comprehensive information and exclusive analysis of consumer satisfaction data evaluating such factors as community & activity, food & dining, caregiving, and management & staff for nearly 2,500 communities in the continental U.S. and Hawaii. For more than 30 years, U.S. News has served the American public as an unbiased arbiter of quality across a variety of important choices. Whether picking a college, selecting a hospital or moving to a nursing home, consumers go to U.S. News to research and make consequential life decisions.“Until now, families have had limited information when comparing providers of independent living, assisted living, memory care or continuing care,” said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News. “The Best Senior Living ratings fill this informational gap with comprehensive and transparent data to help older consumers and their families identify high-quality senior living communities that meet their needs and preferences.”For more information behind the data analyzed in the U.S. News ratings for Senior Living, please refer to the methodology For more information on Queenstown Landing, visit https://health.usnews.com/best-senior-living/queenstown-landing-2346 “Our team at Queenstown Landing is incredibly honored to be recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of The Best in Assisted Living and Memory Care,” said Kelly Johnson, Executive Operations Officer. “The fact that this recognition comes from a survey completed over the course of a year and took input from our residents and family members makes it even more special.”“It is our greatest honor to serve our community of seniors and their families,” Johnson said. “The team at Queenstown Landing strives for excellence every day and to be acknowledged for such a distinction gives us a true sense of pride.”About Queenstown LandingA state-of-the-art Assisted Living and Memory Care community, Queenstown Landing is conveniently located near Route 50 and is ideally situated adjacent to the University of Maryland Shore Regional Health Complex. The thoughtfully designed features and amenities in the community evoke the images of the serene coastal community in Queenstown, Maryland.About U.S. News & World ReportU.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.Visit https://www.integracare.com/queenstown-landing/ For more information, contact Brandon Smeltzer, Vice President Sales & Marketing, at bsmeltzer@integracare.com or 412-526-6060.