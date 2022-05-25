Alexei Overchuk meets with Omsk Region Governor Alexander Burkov

RUSSIA, May 25 - Alexei Overchuk’s meeting with Omsk Region Governor Alexander Burkov
Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk had a working meeting with Governor
of the Omsk Region Alexander Burkov.
The parties focused on the prospects for the development of transport and
logistics ties, the pricing policy concerning freight crossing the region, and
cross-border cooperation between the Russian
Federation and the Republic of Kazakhstan.
