Minister of National Security meets with Management and staff of the Immigration Division

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, May 25 - Port of Spain: Minister of National Security the Honourable Fitzgerald Hinds M.P., on Wednesday May 11, 2022, met with the management and staff of the Trinidad and Tobago Immigration Division to hear first-hand the issues affecting the organization.

The Minister first toured the Immigration Division’s Head Office located at Government Plaza, # 3–9 Richmond Street, Port of Spain where he met with Executive Management, engaged with members of staff at their work stations, and observed operations.

Following the office tour, Minister Hinds held a dialogue with management and staff representing a cross section of Operational Units and encouraged open, interactive, and solution-oriented communication. The forum provided for frank and cordial discussions which focused on issues including staffing; policy matters; working conditions; emoluments; facilities; training; and operations.

Present were Permanent Secretary (Ag.) in the Ministry of National Security, Ms. Nataki Atiba-Dilchan; Acting Chief Immigration Officer Mr. Derek Craigwell; Deputy Chief Immigration Officer Ms. Vera Persad; Assistant Chief Immigration Officers; Immigration Officers of various ranks; as well representatives of administrative and operational immigration offices.

The Immigration officials expressed their gratitude to the Minister and Permanent Secretary for the opportunity to express their concerns and share information.

Minister Hinds noted that the Immigration Division holds a pivotal role in the crime prevention arsenal in the network of national security agencies, by way of monitoring and controlling the flow of persons and cargo, into and out of the country. He thanked immigration officers and all members of staff for the service they provide to the country. The Minister encouraged them to remain committed to executing their duties with integrity, as well as professionalism in service to citizens, residents and visitors to Trinidad and Tobago.

Both Minister Hinds and Permanent Secretary Atiba-Dilchan committed to addressing the issues identified, indicating that efforts are already underway to treat with the matters identified. They gave the assurance that despite the limited financial resources available, the Ministry of National Security will continue to provide the necessary resources to the Immigration Division.

The Minister and Permanent Secretary urged the practice of open communication channels between the Division’s executive, management and staff with a view to identifying priority matters requiring urgent attention, and generating solutions in the shortest possible time.