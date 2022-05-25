PennDOT, DMVA Mark Opening of Multimodal Bridge by Pennsylvania Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home in Erie County

The bridge carries motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists over the CSX railroad tracks that run between the home and the nearby Pennsylvania Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Cemetery and the Major General Anthony Wayne Blockhouse.

The $2.7 million project is an ancillary project to the Bayfront Parkway Central Corridor Improvement Project, which is expected to get underway later this year.

“The opening of this bridge is an important step for PennDOT, the City of Erie, and our other partners as we work together to bring the Bayfront Parkway updates to fruition,” said Deputy Secretary for Multimodal Transportation Jennie Louwerse. “It also stands as an example of the continued work we are doing to create safer access for pedestrians and bicyclists throughout the city.”

Construction of the 123-foot bridge allows for the removal of a portion of railroad tracks that run parallel to the parkway near State Street and Holland Street to make way for the creation of the grade-separated intersection at State Street and a roundabout at Holland Street. It also provides space for CSX to increase the number of tracks in the area to accommodate future railway car storage and eliminates the need for the at-grade crossing that had been in place.

“When PennDOT takes on large projects, like the Bayfront Parkway, we adopt a holistic approach that involves numerous planning partners and looking beyond the corridor, but also its impact on the nearby streets and overall transportation needs,” said Brian McNulty, P.E., District Executive for PennDOT’s northwest region. “This bridge is an example of that work in action – improving the crossing at this location while also providing the ability to make upgrades to safety and efficiency at State Street.”

Construction of the bridge started in June 2021. The bridge opened to the public on May 17, 2022. The contractor is Chivers Constriction Company of Fairview, PA. The design consultant is ms consultants of Pittsburgh, PA.

“Thanks to this bridge, loved ones and members of the community have safe and easy passage to the Pennsylvania Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Cemetery,” said Cheri Spacht, PSSH commandant. “The cemetery is the final resting place to veterans who served our nation dating back to the Civil War and is visited often by those who want to pay respect to the defenders of our freedom. The bridge also connects to the historic Major General Anthony Wayne Blockhouse, which receives numerous visitors each year. We are grateful for the partnership with PennDOT and their willingness to include access to these areas in their overall improvement project plans.”

Additional information on the Soliders’ and Sailors’ Bridge, including some pictures of the work in progress, can be found online in at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

