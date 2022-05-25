Submit Release
Idaho Secretary of State to Conduct Primary Postelection Audit

Date: May 25, 2022
Contact: Chad Houck, Chief Deputy Secretary of State
Boise, Idaho — Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney selected counties and precincts for the Post-Election Audit on Tuesday, May 24th. The audit will take place over the next three days at the following counties and precincts. Teams have already been dispatched to some locations.

  • Ada County: Precincts 1410, 1416, 1601, 1612, 1702, 1814, 1903, 1919, and 2209.
  • Bannock County: Precincts Pocatello 001, Pocatello 003, Pocatello 011, Pocatello 013, Pocatello 19, Pocatello 21, Pocatello 37, Pocatello 42, Chubbuck 057, and Mink Creek 066.
  • Bonneville County: Precincts 13, 21, 50, 55, 56, and 59.
  • Idaho County: Precincts Cottonwood 2, Fenn, Greencreek, Grangeville 2, Grangeville 3, Grangeville 4, Kamiah, Keuterville, Slate Creek I, Stites, Whitebird, Slate Creek II, and Absentee.
  • Jerome County: All precincts.
  • Kootenai County: Precincts 304, 317, 408, 409, and 513.
  • Madison County: Precincts Plano, Hibbard, Salem, Adams, Pioneer East, Porter Park, City Center, University, Poleline, Trejo, and 6th South.
  • Payette County: Precincts 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, and 10.

Senate Bill 1274, signed into law by the Governor this past session, created a post-election audit after each primary and general election. The counties were chosen by random ball draw weighted proportionally to their population after which precincts from within those counties were selected.

Lawerence Denney has served the people of Idaho since 1990. His public service began as a representative in District 13 and, following redistricting, then became a representative in District 9 until 2014. During this time, Denney served two terms as Majority Leader and three terms as Speaker of the House before successfully running for state office as Idaho’s Secretary of State. He is currently in his second term as Secretary of State.

