AG Knudsen and MHP remind Montanans to stay safe on the road during 100 Deadliest Days of Summer

HELENA — As summer approaches, Attorney General Austin Knudsen and the Montana Highway Patrol (MHP), along with the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT), are reminding drivers to stay safe on the road. Memorial Day weekend marks the beginning of the “100 Deadliest Days of Summer.” State troopers will increase their presence on Montana roads and highways throughout the summer, cracking down on drunk and drugged drivers.

Traffic deaths are down from this same time last year. However more fatal crashes occur during the time between Memorial Day and Labor Day than any other time of year. There were 48 traffic deaths in Montana from January 1 through May 9 – a 36 percent decrease from the same time last year. Many times, excessive speed and alcohol are the factors leading to fatal crashes.

“I urge all Montanans to be responsible behind the wheel this summer as they enjoy time with their friends and family. Do not drive impaired,” Attorney General Knudsen said. “I’m glad to see that so far this year traffic deaths are down – let’s keep it that way.”

“If you drive intoxicated this summer, you will pay the consequences. Our troopers will be out all summer to keep drunk and drugged drivers off Montana roads,” MHP Colonel Steve Lavin said. “Have fun but have a plan to get home safely if you go out.”

“Summer in Montana is truly unmatched, so it’s no surprise that our roads see a seasonal increase in traffic,” MDT Director Malcolm “Mack” Long said. “In order for everyone to enjoy summer travel safely, we must all be vigilant in practicing safe, lawful behaviors in our chosen mode of travel. Only drive sober, always buckle up, avoid distractions, slow down, and share the road with other users that include motorcycles, bicyclists and pedestrians.”

Simple rules to follow so everyone can make it home safely and enjoy the summer with their families: