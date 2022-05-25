Submit Release
News Search

There were 903 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,822 in the last 365 days.

Governor's Traffic Safety Committee Announces Latest Class of Drug Recognition Experts

GTSC News Banner

GOVERNOR’S TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMITTEE ANNOUNCES LATEST CLASS OF NEW YORK’S DRUG RECOGNITION EXPERTS   

Program Strengthens State’s Efforts to Prevent Drugged Driving on New York Roadways

369 Drug Recognition Experts Now Certified Statewide

B-roll and Soundbites of New York’s Drug Recognition Experts Training Can Be Found Here

 

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) today recognized 18 law enforcement officers from across New York State who last week completed extensive training and are now nationally certified Drug Recognition Experts (DREs). With this graduating class, New York now has 369 certified DREs across the state. 

“The officers who have completed this extensive training are wholeheartedly committed to making New York’s roads safer and I congratulate them on this special achievement,” said GTSC Chair and DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder. “New York will continue to proudly support this important training because Drug Recognition Experts are critical in helping to get impaired drivers off the road.”

Below is a list of graduates and their affiliations:

Drug Recognition Experts and Their Affiliations
First Name Last Name Affiliation
Tyler Amo Monroe County Sheriff's Office
Eric Corson Lewiston Police Department
Michael Ditondo New York State Police
Alec Edwards New York State Police
Jacob Fish Cheektowaga Police Department
Edward Helling SUNY Buffalo State College University Police
Matthew Hinz New York State Police
Samantha Jones Niagara County Sheriff's Office
Andrew Kowalski Orchard Park Police Department
Gerald Ludwig Monroe County Sheriff's Office
Thomas Miller Amsterdam Police Department
Timothy Murray New York State Police
Nicholas Ross Niagara County Sheriff's Office
Corey Specht East Aurora Police Department
Bryan Warren City of North Tonawanda Police Department
Aleksander Wojciechowicz Depew Police Department
Brenda Yaeger Tioga County Sheriff's Office
Angel Zapata New York State Police

 

DREs are utilized by law enforcement when a driver appears to be impaired and police have ruled out alcohol as the cause or sole cause of impairment. A DRE receives extensive training that has been approved by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP). The training allows officers to observe and document signs and indicators of impairment within each of seven drug categories including illicit and prescription drugs. DREs can make arrests and remove impaired drivers from New York State roadways regardless of the drug or drug combinations that are causing impairment.    

As part of their training, DRE graduates must successfully complete a three-part program prior to being certified.  The first two phases include a two-day introductory course, followed by 56 hours of instruction and a final exam. In the third phase, participants are required to observe and identify drug categories and complete an additional final knowledge exam to successfully comply with national DRE regulations. After successfully completing the training, all DRE officers are certified for two years and are expected to meet certain requirements to be considered for re-certification at the end of this period.    

Officers selected to participate in the DRE program must have a history of being proactive within their community and be well-trained in DWI detection. Only a handful of the large number of DRE applicants are selected to attend the training, which is sponsored by the GTSC and New York State STOP-DWI Foundation.    

Learn more about the DRE program on the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee website.    

 

About GTSC

Combined with education and enforcement campaigns, GTSC coordinates various traffic safety activities throughout the year and supports ongoing initiatives to improve pedestrian, motorcycle, and bicycle safety. The GTSC also sponsors critical training for law enforcement, provides resources for teen drivers and their parents, and promotes seatbelt use statewide.    

For more information about GTSC, visit https://trafficsafety.ny.gov/, or follow the GTSC conversation at Facebook and Twitter

For more information about DMV, visit dmv.ny.gov, or follow the DMV conversation online at FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

 

###

You just read:

Governor's Traffic Safety Committee Announces Latest Class of Drug Recognition Experts

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.