Restrictions and Closures at Ramps from Late May to Early June for Traffic Loop Installation

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announces updated traffic restrictions for the installation of traffic count loop detectors at nearly a dozen ramp locations in the valley. Traffic count loops are used to gather traffic data such as number of vehicles, speed of vehicles and type of vehicles traveling the roadway. Work will take place from late May through early June, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. and is expected to last for one night at each location. Work is slated for completion by June 9.
 
Wednesday, May 25
   • Northbound on-ramp at Sahara & I-15 - closed, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m.
 
Thursday, May 26
   • Mainline US-95 northbound near Rancho - closed, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m.
   • HOV flyover from northbound I-15 to northbound US-95 - closed, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m.
 
Tuesday, May 31
   • Mainline US-95 southbound near Rancho - closed, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m.
 
Wednesday, June 1
   • US-95 SB southbound on-ramp from eastbound Durango - closed, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m.
   • US-95 SB southbound on-ramp from westbound Durango - closed, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m.
 
Thursday, June 2
   • Durango Drive south of Farm Road - closed, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m.
 
Sunday, June 5
   • US-95 northbound off-ramp to Kyle Canyon - closed, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m.
   • US-95 northbound on-ramp from Kyle Canyon - closed, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Monday, June 6
   • US-95 southbound off-ramp to Kyle Canyon - closed, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m.
   • US-95 southbound on-ramp from Kyle Canyon - closed, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m.
 
Tuesday, June 7
   • US-95 northbound on/off-ramp at Sky Canyon Park - closed, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m.
 
Wednesday, June
   • US-95 southbound on/off-ramp at Sky Canyon Park - closed, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m.
 
Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions. The schedule is subject to change due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.
 

