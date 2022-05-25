Submit Release
ExpressJet Airlines Names Neville Randeria Chief Financial Officer

Neville Randeria

aha! ERJ145 aircraft

ExpressJet Airlines LLC announced that it has named Neville Randeria as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Randeria has been serving as Interim CFO the last four months and prior to that had served as ExpressJet’s Director of Finance. He joined the company in February 2019. Prior to ExpressJet, Randeria has held financial management roles in and outside of the aviation industry. His prior airline experience spans the last two decades and includes time at Global Aviation Holdings, Harmony Airways, DHL and ATA Airlines.

“Neville has been a tremendous asset in his role as director of Finance, especially during the challenging COVID environment and the relaunch of our aha! brand over the past year. As CFO, he will help guide the success of ExpressJet’s operations during our continuing journey,” said ExpressJet President John Greenlee.

Randeria holds a master’s degree in air transport management and operations from Cranfield University in the United Kingdom. He also holds an MBA in business administration from Concordia University as well as master’s and bachelor’s degrees in aerospace engineering from Texas A&M and the University of Colorado respectively.

About ExpressJet Airlines
ExpressJet Airlines operates Embraer ERJ145 regional jet aircraft and has more than 40 years of regional airline experience. ExpressJet, including its leisure brand aha!, is focused on providing travelers in smaller communities with convenient, short, nonstop flights to high-quality destinations. The company’s services also include specialty charter flights and additional future routes. ExpressJet is owned by KAir Enterprises and its affiliates. www.expressjet.com

About aha!
aha! is a leisure brand of ExpressJet Airlines. aha! seeks to provide travelers in smaller communities, many who have seen air service reduced over the past decade through airline mergers, with convenient, short, nonstop flights. Operating out of the Reno-Lake Tahoe region, aha! is servicing high-quality destinations throughout California, Oregon and Washington. In addition to offering value-priced, nonstop flights, aha! is partnering with resorts, casinos and attractions to “bundle” value-priced vacation packages. www.flyaha.com

