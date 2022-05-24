When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: May 24, 2022 FDA Publish Date: May 25, 2022 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Peanut Butter

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Salmonella Company Name: Fudgeamentals Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Walmart and Fudgeamentals Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Fudgeamentals of Melville, New York is voluntarily recalling fudge made with Jif Peanut Butter, packaged in 8 oz. plastic containers and 16 oz. plastic trays, in response to the J.M. Smucker recall of Jif Peanut Butter due to possible Salmonella contamination. The FDA’s recall announcement can be found at https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-marketwithdrawals-safety-alerts/j-m-smucker-co-issues-voluntary-recall-select-jifr-productssold-us-potential-salmonella

These products were distributed nationwide through retail stores.

Description UPC Lot No. Packaging Type Brand WALMART MKT FDG

TRIO V-TINE (16 OZ)

(C-STRWC-PBC) 681131036207 21-335 Clear

Plastic

Container Walmart WALMART MKT

FUDGE TRIO (16 OZ)

HOLIDAY FUDGE

TRAY 681131400749 21-300,

21-301,

21-305 Clear

Plastic

Container Walmart PEANUT BUTTER

CHOCOLATE FUDGE

BAR (8 OZ)

FUDGEAMENTALS 840235800026 22042001,

22059010,

22083003,

22089003,

22129378 Clear

Plastic

Container Fudgeamentals VARIETY TRAY (16

OZ) (C-CNC-PBC)

FUDGEAMENTALS 840235800385 22-059 Clear

Plastic

Container Fudgeamentals PEANUT BUTTER

CHOCOLATE FUDGE

BITES (8 OZ)

FUDGEAMENTALS 840235800415 22-006,

22-007,

22-066,

22105161 Clear

Plastic

Container Fudgeamentals

PEANUT BUTTER

FUDGE BITES (8 OZ)

FUDGEAMENTALS 840235800422 21-236,

21-307,

21-314,

21-326 Clear

Plastic

Container Fudgeamentals PEANUT BUTTER

FUDGE BAR (8OZ)

FUDGEAMENTALS 840235800569 22059001,

22083005,

22130393 Clear

Plastic

Container Fudgeamentals TIGER BUTTER

FUDGE BAR (8 OZ)

FUDGEAMENTALS 840235800811 22059007,

22083006,

22089006,

22130394 Clear

Plastic

Container Fudgeamentals

The UPC code can be found on the back or bottom side of the product just above the barcode.

The lot numbers can be found on the secondary-white sticker or printed directly on the side of the package.

Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

There have been no reports of injuries or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products to date. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have questions or would like to report adverse reactions should visit http://www.jif.com/contact-usor call 800-828-9980 Monday through Friday, 8 AM to 5 PM ET. Consumers who have purchased impacted products should return them to the place of purchase.