Acting Secretary Neil Weaver to Tour New Hope Ministries, Highlight Wolf Administration’s Investments in Communities

Dillsburg, PA – Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Neil Weaver was joined today by Eric Saunders, Executive Director of New Hope Ministries, to discuss the Wolf Administration’s commitment to provide assistance to communities that need it most as he toured New Hope Ministries’ Dillsburg facility. Supported in part through $83,600 in tax credits from DCED’s Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP), the facility helps navigate food insecurity for individuals in Adams, Cumberland, and York counties.

“It is a tremendous comfort for people to know there is somewhere for them to go when they are facing challenges,” said Acting Sec. Weaver. “Organizations like New Hope Ministries are vital for our communities, and the Wolf Administration has been committed to supporting them in many ways. Seeing the work they do first-hand is inspiring. DCED is proud to have supported New Hope Ministries.”

Through the NAP tax credits, New Hope Ministries has served 17,500 individuals who are facing food insecurity; delivered four million pounds of food to individuals in need; expanded services in their Enola and Littlestown locations; expanded their mobile food pantry network from eight to 18 sites; relocated their New Oxford food program site; and launched a new weekday congregant meal program at three program sites.

“At New Hope Ministries, we really believe in the importance of public-private partnerships when meeting the needs of low-income families in our community,” said Eric Saunders, Executive Director of New Hope Ministries. “Over the last decade we’ve been a part of Pennsylvania’s Neighborhood Assistance Program, we’ve been able to maximize support from our business community and increase access to healthy food for those in need. We’re honored that we can host Acting Secretary Neil Weaver to share about how NAP has made a difference for our organization, and for him to learn about the increase in community needs we’re currently experiencing.”

NAP encourages private sector investment in non-profit community projects by providing tax credits to business that donate capital to address neighborhood and community initiatives.

Since 2015, New Hope Ministries has received $1,822,856 in NAP tax credits through DCED. These tax credits have come from the Charitable Food Program, and the Special Program Priorities.

NAP can be used for projects in categories including affordable housing, community services, crime prevention, education, job training, charitable food, blight, special population issues, veteran’s initiatives, and long-term community revitalization.

The program has five main components: The Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP), Special Program Priorities (SPP), the Neighborhood Partnership Program (NPP), Charitable Food Program (CFP), and the Enterprise Zone Program (EZP). A description of each of these components is available within the NAP fact sheet.

