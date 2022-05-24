COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
Company Announcement
Fudgeamentals of Melville, New York is voluntarily recalling fudge made with Jif Peanut Butter, packaged in 8 oz. plastic containers and 16 oz. plastic trays, in response to the J.M. Smucker recall of Jif Peanut Butter due to possible Salmonella contamination. The FDA’s recall announcement can be found at https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-marketwithdrawals-safety-alerts/j-m-smucker-co-issues-voluntary-recall-select-jifr-productssold-us-potential-salmonella
These products were distributed nationwide through retail stores.
|
Description
|
UPC
|
Lot No.
|
Packaging Type
|
Brand
|WALMART MKT FDG
TRIO V-TINE (16 OZ)
(C-STRWC-PBC)
|681131036207
|21-335
|Clear
Plastic
Container
|Walmart
|WALMART MKT
FUDGE TRIO (16 OZ)
HOLIDAY FUDGE
TRAY
|681131400749
|21-300,
21-301,
21-305
|Clear
Plastic
Container
|Walmart
|PEANUT BUTTER
CHOCOLATE FUDGE
BAR (8 OZ)
FUDGEAMENTALS
|840235800026
|22042001,
22059010,
22083003,
22089003,
22129378
|Clear
Plastic
Container
|Fudgeamentals
|VARIETY TRAY (16
OZ) (C-CNC-PBC)
FUDGEAMENTALS
|840235800385
|22-059
|Clear
Plastic
Container
|Fudgeamentals
|PEANUT BUTTER
CHOCOLATE FUDGE
BITES (8 OZ)
FUDGEAMENTALS
|840235800415
|22-006,
22-007,
22-066,
22105161
|Clear
Plastic
Container
|Fudgeamentals
|
PEANUT BUTTER
FUDGE BITES (8 OZ)
FUDGEAMENTALS
|840235800422
|21-236,
21-307,
21-314,
21-326
|Clear
Plastic
Container
|Fudgeamentals
|PEANUT BUTTER
FUDGE BAR (8OZ)
FUDGEAMENTALS
|840235800569
|22059001,
22083005,
22130393
|Clear
Plastic
Container
|Fudgeamentals
|TIGER BUTTER
FUDGE BAR (8 OZ)
FUDGEAMENTALS
|840235800811
|22059007,
22083006,
22089006,
22130394
|Clear
Plastic
Container
|Fudgeamentals
The UPC code can be found on the back or bottom side of the product just above the barcode.
The lot numbers can be found on the secondary-white sticker or printed directly on the side of the package.
Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.
There have been no reports of injuries or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products to date. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.
Consumers who have questions or would like to report adverse reactions should visit http://www.jif.com/contact-usor call 800-828-9980 Monday through Friday, 8 AM to 5 PM ET. Consumers who have purchased impacted products should return them to the place of purchase.
Company Contact Information
- Media:
- Lara Preite
- 631-729-1408