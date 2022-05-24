Summary

Food & Beverages
Peanut Butter
Foodborne Illness
Salmonella

Fudgeamentals
Walmart and Fudgeamentals

Fudgeamentals of Melville, New York is voluntarily recalling fudge made with Jif Peanut Butter, packaged in 8 oz. plastic containers and 16 oz. plastic trays, in response to the J.M. Smucker recall of Jif Peanut Butter due to possible Salmonella contamination. The FDA’s recall announcement can be found at https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-marketwithdrawals-safety-alerts/j-m-smucker-co-issues-voluntary-recall-select-jifr-productssold-us-potential-salmonella

These products were distributed nationwide through retail stores.

WALMART MKT FDG
TRIO V-TINE (16 OZ)
(C-STRWC-PBC)		 681131036207 21-335 Clear
Plastic
Container		 Walmart
WALMART MKT
FUDGE TRIO (16 OZ)
HOLIDAY FUDGE
TRAY		 681131400749 21-300,
21-301,
21-305		 Clear
Plastic
Container		 Walmart
PEANUT BUTTER
CHOCOLATE FUDGE
BAR (8 OZ)
FUDGEAMENTALS		 840235800026 22042001,
22059010,
22083003,
22089003,
22129378		 Clear
Plastic
Container		 Fudgeamentals
VARIETY TRAY (16
OZ) (C-CNC-PBC)
FUDGEAMENTALS		 840235800385 22-059 Clear
Plastic
Container		 Fudgeamentals
PEANUT BUTTER
CHOCOLATE FUDGE
BITES (8 OZ)
FUDGEAMENTALS		 840235800415 22-006,
22-007,
22-066,
22105161		 Clear
Plastic
Container		 Fudgeamentals

PEANUT BUTTER
FUDGE BITES (8 OZ)
FUDGEAMENTALS		 840235800422 21-236,
21-307,
21-314,
21-326		 Clear
Plastic
Container		 Fudgeamentals
PEANUT BUTTER
FUDGE BAR (8OZ)
FUDGEAMENTALS		 840235800569 22059001,
22083005,
22130393		 Clear
Plastic
Container		 Fudgeamentals
TIGER BUTTER
FUDGE BAR (8 OZ)
FUDGEAMENTALS		 840235800811 22059007,
22083006,
22089006,
22130394		 Clear
Plastic
Container		 Fudgeamentals

 The UPC code can be found on the back or bottom side of the product just above the barcode.

The lot numbers can be found on the secondary-white sticker or printed directly on the side of the package.

Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

There have been no reports of injuries or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products to date. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have questions or would like to report adverse reactions should visit http://www.jif.com/contact-usor call 800-828-9980 Monday through Friday, 8 AM to 5 PM ET. Consumers who have purchased impacted products should return them to the place of purchase.

Lara Preite
631-729-1408