Former Dunlap Police Officer Charged with Aggravated Assault, Official Misconduct

SEQUATCHIE COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a former Dunlap police officer, who faces charges of aggravated assault and official misconduct.

In March, at the request of 12th Judicial District Attorney General J. Michael Taylor, TBI agents began investigating allegations that on February 26th, a Dunlap patrol officer used excessive force during the arrest of a male subject who led officers on a chase that ended in Sequatchie County. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that identified Jack Johnson as that officer. He is no longer employed by the Dunlap Police Department.

On May 23rd, the Sequatchie County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Jack Alexander Johnson (DOB 12/31/1994) with one count of Aggravated Assault and one count of Official Misconduct. Johnson turned himself in at the Sequatchie County Jail on Wednesday, where he was booked on a $5,000 bond.

