WiFi as a Service Market to Reach USD 26.0 billion through 2032- Report by Future Market Insights

Global Demand for WiFi as a Service to Grow as Remote Working Spaces Grow; WiFi as a Service Market to grow at a CAGR of 18.2% through 2032

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The WiFi as a Service Market is expected to escalate at a CAGR of 18.2% from USD 4.9 billion in 2022 to USD 26.0 billion through 2032.



In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, the WaaS has been expanding globally. In most nations, it has become more and more popular to work from home since the global shutdown, which has resulted in an increase in demand for high-speed wireless fidelity services. Increased demand has fuelled the growth of the wireless fidelity market and contributed greatly to the growth of the industry's revenue.

The major IT companies also develop and offer advanced applications and services, such as Cisco Systems Inc., Aruba Networks, and Juniper Networks Inc. The Portable Branch Kit, for instance, is an Extreme Networks solution introduced in March 2020. A quick and secure connection can be established to temporary remote office sites through the solution. COVID-19 is a pandemic that is affecting the entire world, and the company is focused on helping its client base around the globe.

As a result of the easy management of wireless infrastructure over cloud services, WaaS is experiencing rapid growth. Managed over the cloud, WaaS allows enterprises to operate wireless networks from anywhere.

Network administrators can remotely manage WiFi infrastructure issues using cloud-based centralized management, saving both time and money by performing the work from a remote location. Commercial applications have long made use of dial-up access. Thanks to advancements in technology, even residential customers can now have reasonably priced high-speed Internet access.

KEY TAKEAWAYS:

The WiFi as a Service Market is predicted to develop at a CAGR of 17.9% in the wireless local area network (WLAN) controller’s section of the solution category.

is predicted to develop at a CAGR of 17.9% in the section of the category. The CAGR for the outdoor segment of the location type category in WiFi as a Service Market is anticipated to be 18.0% through 2032.

segment of the category in is anticipated to be 18.0% through 2032. In the United States , the WiFi as a Service Market is estimated to reach US$ 9.1 billion by 2032, rising at a CAGR of 18.1% throughout the forecast period.

, the is estimated to reach US$ 9.1 billion by 2032, rising at a CAGR of 18.1% throughout the forecast period. By 2032, the WiFi as a Service Market in the United Kingdom is expected to be valued US$ 1.1 billion, with a CAGR of 17.3% through 2032.

in the is expected to be valued US$ 1.1 billion, with a CAGR of 17.3% through 2032. With a CAGR of 17.5% throughout the forecast period, China is expected to reach a market size of US$ 1.9 billion in WiFi as a Service Market by 2032.

is expected to reach a market size of US$ 1.9 billion in by 2032. By 2032, the WiFi as a Service Market in Japan is estimated to be worth US$ 1.5 billion, growing at an annual rate of 16.4% through 2032.

in is estimated to be worth US$ 1.5 billion, growing at an annual rate of 16.4% through 2032. With a CAGR of 15.9% throughout the forecast period, South Korea is predicted to reach a market size of US$ 934.3 million in WiFi as a Service Market by 2032.





COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE:

Key companies profiled in the WiFi as a Service Market include Juniper Networks Inc., Cisco System Inc., HPE (Aruba), Extreme Networks, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, Fortinet, Ruckus Networks, Arista Networks, D-Link Corporation, TP-Link, and others.

Companies are acquiring companies to strengthen their positions in light of the increasing competition in the market. In May 2021, Aruba launched its wireless fidelity 6E access point solution. WiFi in the 6 GHz band will support up to seven 160 MHz channels and will offer an aggregate data rate of 3.9 Gbps to users.

WiFi networks are becoming increasingly popular among end-user businesses across the globe due to their cost-effectiveness, flexibility, scalability, and automation.

Thus, organizations are adopting Software as a Service (SaaS) based wireless fidelity models, which enable them to take advantage of continuous Internet access despite limited budgets and resources.

A surge in the demand for WaaS services has resulted from the increasing adoption of public and private SaaS models. SaaS services are being used by organizations to safeguard and transmit data in a secure manner using WiFi. A number of SaaS model projects are being developed by leading players on the market.

Key segments

By Services:

Professional Services

Managed Services

By Solution:

Access Points

Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN) Controllers

By Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

By Location Type:

Indoor

Outdoor

By Vertical:

Education

Retail

Travel and Hospitality

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Summary of Statistics

1.3. Key Market Characteristics & Attributes

1.4. FMI Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

TOC Continue…

