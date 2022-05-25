GlobalData Plc: Cards and Payments Market Forecast of Europe – Bundle Reports Collection

GlobalData Plc has announced the latest cards and payments market forecast reports bundle for Europe

GlobalData Plc has announced the latest cards and payments market forecast reports bundle for Europe

The Future of the Cards and Payments Market in Europe bundle is a collection of reports that provide a detailed analysis of market trends in a country's cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cards, cash, credit transfers, direct debits, and cheques during the review period (2017-21e). This compendium brings together GlobalData's research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. It also covers detailed regulatory policies and recent changes in the regulatory structure.



The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values, and volumes during the review period and over the forecast period (2021e-25f). It also offers information on the country’s competitive landscape, including market shares of issuers and schemes.

Future of the Cards and Payments Market in Europe

Italy Cards and Payment Market - The annual value of card transactions in Italy was $268.49 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 7% during the period 2022-2025. Italians remain slow adopters of electronic payments, primarily due to a strong inclination towards cash.

Ireland Cards and Payments Market - The annual value of card transactions in Ireland was $86.87 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 11% during the period 2022-2025. The government of Ireland is encouraging citizens to optimize card or online payment methods. The frequency of card use rose in 2021.

Germany Cards and Payment Market – The annual average card transactions in Germany was $490.3 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 8% during 2021-2025. The convenience of electronic payments, robust payment infrastructure, the increasing preference for contactless payments, and ecommerce growth are all boosting payment card usage. Debit cards are the most popular card type and are increasingly being used for payments.

United Kingdom Cards and Payments Market – The annual value of card transactions in the UK was $1.22 trillion in 2021. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 8% during 2021-2025. The UK payment card market can be characterized as rapidly growing and innovative. Persistent efforts from the country’s financial authorities and banks to ensure a robust banked population, a high level of awareness of electronic payments, and an increasingly developing payment acceptance infrastructure have been successful in encouraging consumers to use electronic payment methods for day-to-day transactions.

Serbia Cards and Payments Market – The annual value of card transactions in Serbia was $7.4 billion in the year 2021. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 14% during 2021-2025. Improved payment infrastructure, rising awareness of payment cards, enhanced security, and the growing adoption of contactless payments will support this growth.

Romania Cards and Payment Market - The annual value of card transactions in Romania was $39.74 billion in the year 2021. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 16% during 2021-2025. Consumers still frequently use cash for day-to-day, low-value transactions. However, consumers are gradually embracing card-based payments, mainly due to the convenience of electronic payments as well as improving payment infrastructure. Consumers are gradually switching to debit cards for low-value transactions, supported by an increase in contactless payments.

Czech Republic Cards and Payments Market – The annual value of card transactions in the Czech Republic was $48.90 billion in the year 2021. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 10% during 2021-2025. Consumers are gradually embracing card-based payments, mainly due to the convenience of electronic payments, as well as improving payment infrastructure. Additionally, the gradual adoption of contactless payments, the emergence of alternative payment solutions, and growth in the e-commerce space mean the Czech payment card market will grow further over the forecast period.

Europe Cards and Payments Market Overview

Europe Cards and Payments Market Market Size (2021) CAGR (2021-2025) Italy Cards and Payments Market $268.49 billion >7% Ireland Cards and Payments Market $86.87 billion >11% Germany Cards and Payments Market $490.3 billion >8% UK Cards and Payments Market $1.22 trillion >8% Serbia Cards and Payments Market $7.4 billion >14% Romania Cards and Payments Market $39.74 billion >16% Czech Republic Cards and Payments Market $48.90 billion >10%

Reports Included:

