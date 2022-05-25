Inery is Taking Part in the TMRW 2022 Conference, Belgrade

/EIN News/ -- BELGRADE, Serbia, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inery, the first-ever decentralized database management and blockchain solution, has recently announced its participation in the Tomorrow [TMRW] 2022 Conference in Belgrade, Serbia.



Aimed at resolving the problems facing the database management industry, Inery's involvement in the recently concluded Belgrade conference is not a surprise. Since its inception, Inery has been building database solutions while enabling a paradigm shift in data accessibility, usage, and storage.

The TMRW 2022 Conference, Belgrade

Held for three days and with over 2,500 in-person attendees, 15,000 online attendants, 100 speakers, and three VIP events, the TMRW 2022 Conference is Europe's one of the biggest crypto, NFT, and metaverse summit. Aimed at demonstrating the massive potential of the disruptive new technologies—blockchain, NFTs, metaverse, and crypto—the convention had in attendance some of the revolutionary companies in the nascent space, Inery one of such.

As one of the key speakers, Dr. Naveen Singh, the CEO of Inery, highlighted the growth of the database management in the web3 space.

Inery Database Management Solution

The CEO further mentioned the existing problems and how unprecedented market growth has not magically dispelled these problems. Citing Ethereum and Avax's ability to verify, execute smart contracts seamlessly, and deliver faster transaction throughput at lower costs, respectively, as examples, Dr. Singh unequivocally described Inery's layer-0 blockchain as expressly built to provide database management.

Inery has closely monitored database management service providers and blockchain projects. With this analysis, the decentralized database solution platform has adopted a few solutions that have worked in the traditional space. On a deeper level, Inery has integrated never-seen-before fundamentals—micro and metadata.

Leveraging micro and metadata, Inery has taken a small yet essential leap in scalability in handling colossal amounts of data.

Inery is pushing existing boundaries by going past decentralized storage systems to a full-fledged database management service suitable for functions such as CRUD—create, read, update, and delete—and complex capabilities.

"We feel that by adopting the best from the conventional and decentralized worlds, IneryDB opens the doorways to web3," Dr. Singh.

Features of Inery

Aimed at facilitating real-world use cases to secure and empower emerging industries, Inery delivers a data infrastructure that can be seamlessly converted into a readable computer format.

With a throughput of over upto seven thousand TPS [transactions per second], Inery offers unrivaled speed and cross-chain communication between protocols without compromising security.

Unlike centralized or traditional data storage systems, Inery enables the development and subsequent deployment of decentralized applications [DApps], database management where data is continuously converted to a readable format, an interface for creating and deploying apps, and a backup solution to help companies safeguard their data.

Inery is set to foray into the worlds of NFTs and metaverse.

"As the metaverse trend becomes more prevalent, several platforms have risen to bring new innovations. While these platforms have succeeded in offering an immersive environment to engage and conduct in a virtual world, these solutions have also made the metaverse into a series of isolated virtual environments. Several individual platforms are misinterpreted as the metaverse with this current design framework. This creates a disconnect for users wanting to capture the potential of the metaverse at its full capacity.

Inery provides a potential cross-chain solution for users to interact with their data assets in the entire metaverse domain. This shifts metaverse from a platform-specific space to an open ecosystem for mass participation and benefits", Dr. Singh, CEO of Inery.

About Inery

Inery is the first-ever layer-0 blockchain offering the solution of decentralized database management with the vision to enable a new paradigm for data. Inery is designed to enable cross-chain communication of data, greater speed, and better security. It specifically addresses database management integrated with blockchain functionalities and distributed database management properties.

The Inery database management solution (IneryDB) allows a secure, low-cost, and immutable way for database management where the control of private information remains in the hands of users and enterprises. It sets the base for the web3 future to enable value creation by seamlessly connecting with other systems, applications, and layer-1 networks

