Brandmotion Announces the Release of Innovative, High Definition Wireless Rear Camera for Fleet Vehicles
AHDS-7810 wireless backup camera comes with a variety of features that make it more useful for fleet managers and drivers.NOVI, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brandmotion Announces the Release of Innovative, High Definition Wireless Rear Camera and Monitor System for Fleet Vehicles
Novi, MI - Brandmotion is announcing the release of a feature-rich wireless backup camera for fleet vehicles. The AHDS-7810, a camera and monitor system for fleet trucks and vans, holds a variety of technologies and features that make it more beneficial for fleet managers, owners, and drivers.
About the AHDS-7810 Wireless Backup Camera
The AHDS-7810 wireless backup camera comes with various features that make it more useful for fleet managers and drivers. The system uses two main components: a camera, mounted at the rear of the vehicle, and a video monitor, mounted in front of the driver along the dashboard, providing a constant rearview to drivers. The camera and monitor also come with mounts, connecting and power wires, and other accessories for installing and using the backup camera.
The AHDS-7810 features a 7-inch LCD color monitor with multiple mounting options. It’s expandable and can be connected with up to four cameras, providing a level of customization rarely seen in backup cameras.
With up to 80 feet of wireless connectivity, this system works on most vehicles, including large RVs. In addition, it delivers enhanced latency, so there is almost no lag in the video, and the system constantly records while driving, giving fleet managers and owners a record of road activity.
The cameras are built for enhanced clarity and reliability. They are waterproof, meaning rain, snow, and outdoor storage is not a concern. They are also made for durability and can survive the constant rigors of road use. The camera connects to the monitor with a stable and robust synchronization, providing an HD image in both day and night situations.
Brandmotion has made the AHDS-7810 compatible with the most common pre-installed camera brackets available on RVs. In addition, the camera and monitor use a DC12V-36V power supply, making installation quick and convenient on most vehicles.
With a reliable camera system and strong visual clarity, the AHDS-7810 can help reduce backup collisions among fleets. This should enhance safety and potentially lower the overall operating costs by reducing the number of accidents among fleets of all sizes.
About Brandmotion
Since 2005, Brandmotion has been serving the fleet industry with aftermarket parts and accessories designed to enhance safety and reduce collisions. Focusing on seamless integration of OEM-quality components, Brandmotion aims to save 10,000 lives per year by helping fleet managers and drivers with easy-to-install backup cameras, parking sensors, blind-spot monitors, and more.
For more information on Brandmotion and the AHDS-7810 wireless backup camera, please contact Brandon Bahr, Head of Sales, at Bbahr@brandmotion.com.
