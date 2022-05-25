3D Printed Brain Models Market Value to Grow by Almost US$ 177.3 Mn During 2022-2032 | Future Market Insights

3D Printed Brain Model is a technique used in conventional 3D printing in which a computer model is fed into the printer and produces a layer of filament. It includes stereolithography, color jet printing and MultiJet printing etc. The increasing technological advancements in neurological tools and technique has led to the adoption of 3D Printed Brain Model across the forecast period

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 3D Printed Brain Model Market revenues were estimated at US$ 26.7 Mn in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 19.0% from 2022-2032, according to a recently published Future Market Insights report. By the end of 2032, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 177.3 Mn. Fused deposition modeling accounted for over a quarter of the total revenue generated in 2021. They are highly likely to contribute towards the creation of durable, stable, and long lasting 3D models. Also, they are incredibly stable and cost-effective, due to which they well suited towards creating complicated brain structure.



The need for 3D printed brain models is likely to rise in the subsequent years owing to consumers' needs for individualized healthcare. Moreover, the broad market progress is expected to be limited by the lack of skilled experts and a complicated technological design. Throughout the projected timeframe, significant technical breakthroughs in neurological materials and technologies have led to the implementation of 3D printed brain model.

In 2020, the abandonment of surgical intervention will also have a significant impact on market earnings. Due to the fact that this is a narrow sector and so many startups are now unable to attract financing to maintain themselves throughout the epidemic, a few major corporations have shut their doors reducing demand for these services as a result of the economic crisis.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

● Global 3D Printed Brain Model Market is expected to reach a market size of US$ 31.5 Mn by 2022.

● The fused deposition modeling segment, is expected to hold the highest CAGR rate of 21.6% during the forecast period.

● United States is projected to remain the dominant market with absolute dollar growth opportunity of US$ 47.2 Mn during 2022 – 2032.

● The market in China is set to experience the highest CAGR of 21% during the 2022-2032 forecast period.

“The growing desire for individualized healthcare, technical improvements in neurological equipment and procedures, and 3D printed components, as well as the growing incidence of a wide range of neurological illnesses, are anticipated to spur the market forward in the forthcoming years.” comments a Future Market Insights analyst.

Competitive Landscape

3D printed brain model market is significantly competitive, where competitors are increasingly concentrating their efforts on gaining a competitive advantage. The key companies in the 3D Printed Brain Model Market are focused on R&D to produce innovative technological solutions.

· In November 2015, Stratasys has co-developed a surgical pre-planning technology that could substantially minimize the adverse effects involved with brain surgery.

· In March 2021, CELLINK, a Swedish 3D bioprinter company, has agreed to buy MatTek Corporation, an in-vitro technology provider, for US$ 68 Mn.

Market Segments Covered In 3D Printed Brain Model Market Analysis

By Technology:

Fused Deposition Modelling

Stereolithography

ColorJet Printing

MultiJet/PolyJet Printing

Other Technologies





By Materials:

Plastics

Polymer

Other Material Type





