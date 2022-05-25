Embedded SIM (eSIM) Market Size Volume, Share, Demand growth, Business Opportunity by 2027
Embedded SIM Market growing adoption of IoT connected devices & rising government initiatives to promote electric vehicles is driving the demand for the market.
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
The global Embedded SIM (eSIM) Market is forecasted to be worth USD 3019.1 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The embedded sim (eSIM) market is forecasted to grow exponentially over the forecast timeframe owing to the growing adoption of IoT connected devices in manufacturing. The rising implementation of smart solutions across the globe is expected to further propel the market growth. Furthermore, the growing government initiatives to implement electric vehicle is expected to augment the market growth as eSIM has several advanced functionalities in electric vehicles.
Factors influencing the growth of the Embedded SIM market and impacting the growth of the industry are studied extensively in the report. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the key influencing factors of the Embedded SIM market. The report discusses in detail the positive and negative impact of the pandemic on the Embedded SIM industry. The supply chain disruptions and economic volatility have altered the dynamics of the Embedded SIM industry. The report explores the effects of the pandemic on the market and its key segments and regions. It also offers a forecast estimation of the market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario.
Key Highlights From The Report
In February 2018, NXP Semiconductors N.V. launched an innovative eSIM solution, SN100U. The most advanced "all-in-one" chipset in the world, incorporating NFC, Secure Element, and eSIM, and the 40 nm Secure element of SU070, provides digital wallet protection and eSIM solutions. With the introduction of this solution, NXP will strengthen its position globally.
Over the forecast timeframe, the connectivity service segment is anticipated to dominate the market with a CAGR of 30.2%, as connectivity services include services to mobile network operators to ensure stable and efficient end-user network connection.
Due to the various advantages of eSIM for Machine to Machine communication, the Machine to Machine segment is expected to hold the largest market in the forecast period.
The Embedded SIM research report also includes an insightful study of the prominent players of the industry along with their business overview, strategic planning, and business expansion plans adopted by them. This assists the readers and business owners in formulating strategic expansion and investment plans. The report focuses on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others. The report also talks about the expansions these prominent players are vying for in the key regions of the market. The report focuses on the detailed analysis of the technological and product developments undertaken by these companies.
The key companies studied in the report are:
KORE Wireless Group Inc., Giesecke+Devrient Mobile Security GmbH, Arm Limited, Gemalto NV, STMicroelectronics, Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Deutsche Telekom AG, Sierra Wireless Inc., and Vodafone Group Plc among others.
Emergen Research has segmented the global Embedded SIM (eSIM) Market on the basis of solution, application, end-use, and region:
Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Hardware
Connectivity Services
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Smartphones
Laptops
Wearables
Connected Cars
Machine to Machine
Others
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Energy & Utilities
Automotive
Retail
Manufacturing
Transportation & Logistics
Consumer Electronics
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
MEA
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
The report addresses the following key points:
The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Embedded SIM market
The report further analyses the changing market dynamics
Regional analysis and segmentation of the market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth
Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors
In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies
Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights
Thank you for reading our report.
About Us:
Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.
Embedded SIM Market Size Worth USD 3019.1 Million by 2027