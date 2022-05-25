Inside NYS Aging: Issue 4 (June 2022) Inside NYS Aging is a monthly e-newsletter for New York's network of aging services providers. Click here to subscribe.  Learn more about Inside NYS Aging: Issue 4 (June 2022)

There were 956 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,813 in the last 365 days.
Inside NYS Aging: Issue 4 (June 2022)
June marks two important moments for reflection and action.
Pride Month is a time to celebrate and bolster our resolve to support LGBTQ+ older adults. In this edition of Inside NYS Aging, NYSOFA Advocacy Specialist Colleen Scott offers insights to overcome disparities, and Sherrill Wayland, of SAGE, shares resources and best-practices for LGBTQ+ competency in aging services.
We’re also now analyzing the results of NYSOFA’s recent survey on LGBTQ+ services for older adults. I appreciate all who participated. Please stayed tuned for further technical assistance and support.
June is also a solemn time for awareness of an all-too-often hidden problem: elder abuse. For World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD) on June 15, NYSOFA is calling on all aging services providers to cast light on this important issue.
I also look forward to seeing you on June 7-8 for the Aging Concerns Unite Us conference to share more about some of the exciting work happening at NYSOFA and throughout the field of aging services.
Sincerely,
Greg Olsen
Director, New York State Office for the Aging
A Warm Farewell to Jennifer Rosenbaum After Three Decades of Service
NYSOFA bids a warm farewell to Jennifer Rosenbaum on her retirement! Jennifer came to NYSOFA over 30 years ago and has risen through the ranks to become a true leader in the agency.
“I feel really fortunate," she says. "It’s been my true career choice to work in the field of gerontology, and to do it in public policy and in service to older adults and their families in our state.”
Read our profile and join us in celebrating Jennifer's accomplished tenure at NYSOFA!
SAGE is an important NYSOFA partner whose mission helps address disparities and assure competent care for LGBTQ+ older adults.
For our Pride Month edition of 5 Questions, we talked to Sherrill Wayland, Director of Special Initiatives at SAGE, to hear more about SAGE and ways that aging services providers can best serve LGBTQ+ older adults in their communities.
Season Two of What's Cooking with NYSOFA is launching! Tune in on YouTube or Facebook at 12:30 p.m.on Friday May 27 to cook alongside NYSOFA dietitian Wendy Beckman. In episode 1, we're making a healthy Herbed Potato Salad, perfect for a summer picnic or backyard BBQ!
Your Community Engagement to Address Disparities
Learn what the Older Americans Act says about disparities, and how NYSOFA’s new training series can help you build a strategy for community engagement.
World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD) is June 15. NYSOFA and the Office of Children and Family Services (OCFS) are working together to inform the public about elder abuse, potential signs of abuse, and resources to help.
Join us by wearing purple on June 15. Take a selfie, post it to social media, and talk about elder abuse. Tell your colleagues, friends, and family to do the same.
NYSOFA and OCFS have also asked counties to coordinate local press conferences on June 15 to raise awareness about elder abuse. See our toolkit with a sample media advisory, press release and background information. If you need assistance with these resources, contact Roger Noyes at roger.noyes@aging.ny.gov.
Connections to Support LGBTQ+ Older Adults
Despite progress, unconscious, implicit, and institutional forms of bias continue to affect LGBTQ+ individuals in profound ways. For Pride Month, NYSOFA Advocacy Specialist Colleen Scott discusses how aging services providers can overcome disparities, along with resources to help them do it.
Level up your team's communication skills with these free webinars from NYSOFA.
This afternoon, May 24, at 2 p.m. the NYSOFA Communications Team is hosting LinkedIn 101 for the Aging Services Professional. With the ACUU Conference right around the corner, this is a great time to clean up your LinkedIn - or consider setting one up. LinkedIn is the largest professional digital networking site, and a great profile can establish your professional presence and credibility. RSVP
In June, the NYSOFA communications team is opening Office Hours! Drop in to ask your questions about social media, press releases, graphic design, event planning or whatever communications-related issue is vexing you. Roger, Kelly, and Alex will be on standby with coffee in hand and good advice at the ready. Details about Office Hours. RSVP
Building on our comprehensive effort to battle social isolation and support aging-in-place, NYSOFA is delivering voice-operated smart technology into the homes of over 800 older adults.
Under the program, NYSOFA will work with local offices for the aging and partners to identify older adults who would most benefit from the technology: ElliQ by Intuition Robotics, which is the first-ever proactive and empathetic care companion.
The Long Term Care Ombudsman Program (LTCOP) is a resource for older adults and people with disabilities who live in long-term facilities. Volunteer Ombudsmen, like Janice and Alice Jean, provide an essential service to some of our most vulnerable people. They bring lifetimes of expertise from various careers, transforming these skills into education, empowerment, and advocacy.
To thank these brilliant volunteers for their years of dedicated service, LTCOP presents a new Volunteer Spotlight series of videos. Please share our video interview on social media and help recognize the work of Ombudsmen across New York State advocating for long term care residents.
SNAP-Ed New York: Celebrate Summer with NYS Fruits and Vegetables!
Color your plate with fresh, in-season fruits and vegetables this summer. In our June SNAP-Ed column, NYSOFA dietitian Lisbeth Irish explains the benefits of variety in your diet, especially for older adults. You'll also find recipes and resources for finding and cooking with in-season produce. Please share.
In Case You Missed It:
Broome County Office for the Aging
Broome County OFA was recently highlighted in a local news piece about many of their innovative programs including:
-Senior to Senior Dinner Dance, bringing generations together,
-Happy to Chat Benches to reduce social isolation,
-Virtual Senior Center to bridge the digital divide. Learn More
Aging Services Providers Invited to June 15 Sepsis Summit Addressing Medical Emergency
Sepsis is a medical emergency of danger to older adults. Individuals 65 and older are 13 times more likely to be hospitalized with this condition, which is responsible for 1 in 5 deaths nationally.
The Home Care Association of New York State (HCA) is bringing together providers from across the continuum to address this crisis during an All-Sector Sepsis Summit on June 15 from 9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. at the Albany Hilton. Registration is free.
The summit will feature state, national and industry leaders presenting innovations in research, intervention, and new models of care.
Thanks for sticking it out until the end! If you found this content valuable, please share with your coworkers and colleagues in the aging services network!
You just read:
