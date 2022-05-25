Inside NYS Aging: Issue 4 (June 2022) Inside NYS Aging is a monthly e-newsletter for New York's network of aging services providers. Click here to subscribe.  Learn more about Inside NYS Aging: Issue 4 (June 2022)

Message from NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen

June marks two important moments for reflection and action.

Pride Month is a time to celebrate and bolster our resolve to support LGBTQ+ older adults. In this edition of Inside NYS Aging, NYSOFA Advocacy Specialist Colleen Scott offers insights to overcome disparities, and Sherrill Wayland, of SAGE, shares resources and best-practices for LGBTQ+ competency in aging services.

We’re also now analyzing the results of NYSOFA’s recent survey on LGBTQ+ services for older adults. I appreciate all who participated. Please stayed tuned for further technical assistance and support.

June is also a solemn time for awareness of an all-too-often hidden problem: elder abuse. For World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD) on June 15, NYSOFA is calling on all aging services providers to cast light on this important issue.

Please share our WEAAD digital media campaign page, which offers social media tools. Encourage everyone you know to use these tools. We’re also asking you to do a little bit more this year by organizing local media events on June 15 using our toolkit of resources. If you need assistance in this effort, please don’t hesitate to reach our communications team at communications@aging.ny.gov.

I also look forward to seeing you on June 7-8 for the Aging Concerns Unite Us conference to share more about some of the exciting work happening at NYSOFA and throughout the field of aging services.

Sincerely,

Greg Olsen

Director, New York State Office for the Aging