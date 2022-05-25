Global HPAPIs and Cytotoxic Drugs Manufacturing Market to Surpass US$ 51.53 Billion by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, global HPAPIs and cytotoxic drugs manufacturing market is estimated to be valued at US$ 27.78 Billion in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global HPAPIs and Cytotoxic Drugs Manufacturing Market:

Key trends in the market include increasing product approvals, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing research and development activities, and inorganic growth activities such as collaborations, etc.

Key players are engaged in launching new products and this is expected to drive growth of the global HPAPIs and cytotoxic drugs manufacturing market over the forecast period. For instance, in March 7, 2022, Teva Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. in the U.S., announced the launch of a first generic version of Revlimid (lenalidomide capsules) in the U.S. It is a prescription drug which is used to treat multiple myeloma in combination with other diseases.

Market players are indulged in expanding their manufacturing facility and this is expected to drive growth of the global HPAPIs and cytotoxic drugs manufacturing market over the forecast period. For instance, in July 2020, Helsinn Advanced Synthesis SA (HAS), a manufacturing subsidiary of Helsinn Healthcare that develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), cGMP advanced intermediates, high potency APIs (HPAPIs), and anticancer compounds, announced the opening of its largest dedicated anticancer bay at its manufacturing plant in Biasca, Switzerland. Clinical and commercial anticancer APIs will be developed, analyzed, and manufactured at the new anticancer bay.

HPAPIs and Cytotoxic Drugs Manufacturing Market Report Coverage

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 $27.78 Billion Market Size Projection in 2030 $51.53 Billion CAGR (2022-2030) 8.0 % Largest Market North America Growth Drivers Increasing inorganic activities such as collaborations by the market players

Increasing product approvals by the market players

Increasing manufacturing facility by the market players Segmentation By Drug Origin, By Drug Type, By Type of Pharmacological Molecule, and By Application Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Europe (U.K, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe), APAC (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of Asia Pacific), ME (GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East) & Africa (South Africa, North Africa and Central Africa). Key Companies Covered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Pfizer, Inc., Lonza Group, CordenPharma International, Evonik Industries AG, Flamma Group, Merck KGaA, CARBOGEN AMCIS, Catalent, Inc., Piramal Enterprises Ltd., AbbVie Inc., Fareva Group, Cerbios-Pharma SA, Novasep, Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma, PCI Pharma Services, Sterling Pharma Solutions, Heraeus Holding, Polpharma Biologics, Helsinn Healthcare SA, Seqens, Cambrex Corporation

Market players are focusing on inorganic activities, such as signing agreements, and this is expected to drive the growth of the market, over the forecast period. For instance, in July 2021, Novasep, provider of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical technologies, announced the signing of a manufacturing services agreement with Exelixis, a commercially successful, oncology-focused U.S. biotechnology company, for the cGMP clinical production of XB002, a next-generation tissue factor-targeting antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for oncology applications.

Key Market Takeaways:

Market players are indulged in inorganic activities, such as acquisitions and this is expected to drive growth of the global HPAPIs and cytotoxic drugs manufacturing market, over the forecast period. For instance, in May 2020, Abbvie Contract Manufacturing (AbbVie Inc.) acquired Allergan Plc., for US$ 63 billion. The acquisition is expected to expand product portfolio and strengthen the company’s position in the HPAPI and cytotoxic drugs manufacturing market.

Among regions, North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the global HPAPIs and cytotoxic drugs manufacturing market over the forecast period, owing to increasing approvals of the products in the region. For instance, in December 2020, Amgen Inc., a multinational biopharmaceutical firm based in the U.S., announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved RIABNI (rituximab-arrx), a biosimilar of Rituxan (rituximab), for the treatment of adult patients with Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL), Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL), and Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis (MPA).

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global HPAPIs and cytotoxic drugs manufacturing market include Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Pfizer, Inc., Lonza Group, CordenPharma International, Evonik Industries AG, Flamma Group, Merck KGaA, CARBOGEN AMCIS, Catalent, Inc., Piramal Enterprises Ltd., AbbVie Inc., Fareva Group, Cerbios-Pharma SA, Novasep, Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma, PCI Pharma Services, Sterling Pharma Solutions, Heraeus Holding, Polpharma Biologics, Helsinn Healthcare SA, Seqens, Cambrex Corporation.

Market Segmentation:

Global HPAPIs and Cytotoxic Drugs Manufacturing Market, By Drug Origin: Chemical-based HPAPIs Biologic-based HPAPIs

Global HPAPIs and Cytotoxic Drugs Manufacturing Market, By Manufacturing Location: In-house Manufacturing Outsourcing

Global HPAPIs and Cytotoxic Drugs Manufacturing Market, By Drug Type: Novel HPAPIs Generic HPAPIs

Global HPAPIs and Cytotoxic Drugs Manufacturing Market, By Type of Pharmacological Molecule: Small Molecules Biologics

Global HPAPIs and Cytotoxic Drugs Manufacturing Market, By Application: Oncology Respiratory Ophthalmic Disorders Others

Global HPAPIs and Cytotoxic Drugs Manufacturing Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country: U.K. Germany Italy Spain France Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country: Australia India China Japan ASEAN South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa



