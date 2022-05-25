TVDataNow Announces New Fully Built CTV-Focused Attribution Solution to Empower Marketers to Perform Data-Driven Marketing and Optimizations

TVDataNow New CTV Attribution Solution Bridges Gap from Advertising Spend to Conversions For Fast Growing $21.2B CTV Market

SAN FRANCISCO, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TVDataNow , the measurement platform for Connected TV (CTV) and OTT advertising, announced a new CTV-focused attribution solution that provides the most comprehensive attribution for marketers, publishers, and adtech companies looking to leverage the CTV channel. With the new TVDataNow CTV attribution solution, data-driven marketers will now be able to use complete performance insights for CTV to optimize channel marketing like never before, something no other CTV measurement provider can offer. In addition, performance marketers can measure and optimize their CTV campaigns on a CPA or ROAS basis, just like their digital campaigns.



How TVDataNow CTV Attribution Solution Works

To date, measurement solutions for CTV have been add-ons from either digital identity providers or linear measurement providers and require the integration of third party data sets to build a panel or identity graph. The TVDataNow solution is based only on the campaign data captured for each advertiser on the platform.

Led by TVDataNow Chief Technical Officer Paul Bergeron, the TVDataNow attribution solution was built by using AI/ML algorithms that capture performance from CTV marketing to conversion. As a result, marketers can understand the ROI on their ad dollars in CTV fully. Because this unique solution is built for CTV specifically, better and more accurate performance measurements are possible. The TVDataNow solution does not require the integration of any third party data.

With the TVDataNow CTV attribution solution, marketers can finally obtain performance insights from their ad spend on the CTV channel while breaking new technological ground as it provides a much-needed solution for a fast-growing market. In its 2021 Video Ad Spend and 2022 Outlook Report, the IAB reported that digital video ad spending increased 49% in 2021 and is expected to reach $50B in 2022, with CTV making up the largest ad spend amongst digital video advertising with and expected to grow an additional 39% in 2022 to $21.2B.

“Nielsen and other solutions are not adapting to the new media landscape and will continue to lose their influence. They have not helped solve attribution in CTV, and it does not look like they will,” said John Hamilton, CEO and Co-Founder of TVDataNow. “We created the TVDataNow attribution solution to make sure CTV gets full credit and attribution for the performance it delivers across the marketing funnel from brand awareness to purchase and everything in between. CTV campaigns will receive the full credit for the outcomes it delivers.”

About TVDataNow

TVDataNow is an optimization platform for Connected TV (CTV) and OTT advertising. TVDataNow enables digital-first marketers to launch, test, measure, optimize, and scale CTV and OTT advertising.

Founded in 2020, TVDataNow is led by its Co-Founder and CEO, John Hamilton, a former LiveRamp and McKinsey executive. TVDataNow is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by private investors. For more information, visit www.tvdatanow.co or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.