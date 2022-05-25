Text-to-Speech Market Share 2021 | Segmented by Top Manufacturers, Geography Regions, Trends and Forecasts to 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing geriatric population and rising demand for handheld devices is driving growth of the global text-to-speech market

Text-to-Speech Market Size – USD 2.35 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 14.7%, Market Trends – Advancements in technology.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The text-to-speech market size is expected to reach USD 7.06 Billion at a steady CAGR of 14.7% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Text to speech technology market is witnessing increasing revenue growth owing to growing traction of the software globally. Text-to-speech works with almost all personal digital devices such as tablets, smartphones, and computers. Text-to-speech tools highlight the words as they are read out aloud and serves to help children not only to see the words onscreen, but also to hear, understand, and recognize the pronunciation simultaneously.

A recent market study on the Text-to-Speech market applies both primary and secondary research techniques to identify new opportunities for development for the Text-to-Speech market for the forecast period, 2021 -2028. The research further screens and analyses data on the market share, growth rate and size to enable stakeholders, product owners and field marketing executives identify the low-hanging fruits and reap a significant return on their investment. Importantly, the data on the current business environment of the Text-to-Speech market proves a boon for companies trying to identify next leg for growth.

The research report offers in-depth insights into company profiles along with their production values, production capacity, product portfolio, strategic plans such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, among others. The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

IBM Corporation, Google Inc., Nuance Communication, Amazon.com, LumenVox LLC, SESTEK, Readspeaker, Sensory Inc., Acapela Group, and Nextup Technologies.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

In January 2021, Facebook launched an updated feature of Automatic Alt Text (AAT), which offers details regarding an image or photograph in audio or voice for benefit of blind and visually impaired users. The tool uses computer vision technology to automatically create descriptions.

Software segment revenue growth has been increasing significantly due to rising deployment as a teaching aid for visually-impaired individuals or for persons with dyslexia. The technology is also useful for listening to content from documents while multi-tasking. The availability of free software online is another factor propelling adoption and growth of this segment.

Cloud segment revenue is expected to register a relatively higher growth rate during the forecast period. Deployment of cloud-based technology has increased scalability, enabled 24/7 services, and improved IT security. Rising adoption of Software as a Service (SaaS) by large organizations is another key factors driving revenue growth of the cloud segment.

The report analyzes the market based on different categories such as product types, end-user applications, and leading geographical regions. It offers key insights into the factors that are expected to influence the growth of the segments and sub-segments.

Emergen Research has segmented the global text-to-speech market on the basis of offering, deployment mode, voice type, organization size, vertical, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Software

Services

Software-as-a-Service

Support, Implementation & Consulting

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

On-premise

Cloud-based

Voice Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Neural and Custom Voice

Non-Neural

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Automotive & Transportation

Consumer

BFSI

Healthcare

Education

Retail

Travel and Hospitality

Assistant tool for visually impaired or disabilities (Dyslexic Reader)

Enterprises

Others (Government and Legal)

Major regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report studies the market in these regions on the basis of demand and trends, consumer behavior and preferences, government initiatives and regulatory framework, economic growth, technological developments, supply and demand, production and consumption patterns, import/export, and presence of key players in each region.

Researcher’s visibility engagement approach when evaluating data such as key driving forces, threats, challenges, opportunities empowers product owners to meet their strategic goals through accelerated returns. The intelligent market survey that blends in both new and old study techniques brings to light more information pertaining to various product types, applications, end-use and important industry definition. The research on the Text-to-Speech market further validates other prime factors including investment feasibility, production capability, product pricing, production volume, demand and supply, import and export status to help business evangelists make the multi-dimensional marketing strategy more robust. Comprehensive data on the current and future business environment is showcased through self-explanatory infographics, charts, and tables and can be integrated with any business presentation.

